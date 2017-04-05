The simple garden room you could build for yourself

We know that adding an extension to a house is one of the best ways to gain more space, but it’s not the only option. Ever heard of garden rooms?

Think of a garden room as a unique little structure that’s set apart from the main house, like a garden shed only much more stylish and comfortable. With a garden room, you get more indoor space separate from your existing indoors, which is a great way for when some privacy is required, like a guest bedroom for overnight visitors, a home office outside the home, an art studio, etc.

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a comfortable little garden room courtesy of Building With Frames – what inspiring ideas will this little structure provide?

Only one way to find out…