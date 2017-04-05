The simple garden room you could build for yourself

We know that adding an extension to a house is one of the best ways to gain more space, but it’s not the only option. Ever heard of garden rooms?
Think of a garden room as a unique little structure that’s set apart from the main house, like a garden shed only much more stylish and comfortable. With a garden room, you get more indoor space separate from your existing indoors, which is a great way for when some privacy is required, like a guest bedroom for overnight visitors, a home office outside the home, an art studio, etc.
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a comfortable little garden room courtesy of Building With Frames – what inspiring ideas will this little structure provide?
Only one way to find out…
The experts in charge clearly know the visual appeal of wood – a tried-and-tested material that adds a strong look to a structure, yet can look just as cosy and charming as you want it to.
Case in point, this little garden home, which looks most inviting thanks to the honey-hued timber panels adorning its façade. And we just love how the glass doors with charcoal-toned aluminium frames add a modern touch to the structure.
Looking at its side view where it’s placed in the garden, we can see that ample legroom has been left open to ensure that the end result is not a cluttered or claustrophobic feeling. We can even add in some potted plants here on the side if more freshness (or colour) is required.
To make this little abode even more charming and practical, a stone-floor terrace was added to its front exterior, complete with rattan furniture and ample legroom for movement (or perhaps some more décor touches).
One last look before we conclude our quick tour, so let’s take a look at the interior space – and it would seem it has been styled up into a comfy living room, complete with L-shaped sofa, a decent selection of scatter cushions, window treatment, a comfy floor rug and a wooden coffee table.
