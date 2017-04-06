​The Cheshire home with a blissful summer garden (to copy!)

With spring making its presence more known with the passing of each day, we’re all dreaming up new and wonderful ways to spend more time outdoors – summer is definitely on the way! But if you don’t want to venture too far away from home, how about sprucing up your yard space into something charming and relaxing?

And for that purpose we have just the source of inspiration: a stunningly beautiful garden courtesy of Charlesworth Design, professional landscape designers from Manchester. This gorgeous garden shares its location with a Cheshire brick house nestled below Peckforton Castle and treats its inhabitants to gorgeous lake views.

Sound good? Let’s take a look!