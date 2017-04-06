​The Cheshire home with a blissful summer garden (to copy!)

With spring making its presence more known with the passing of each day, we’re all dreaming up new and wonderful ways to spend more time outdoors – summer is definitely on the way! But if you don’t want to venture too far away from home, how about sprucing up your yard space into something charming and relaxing?
And for that purpose we have just the source of inspiration: a stunningly beautiful garden courtesy of Charlesworth Design, professional landscape designers from Manchester. This gorgeous garden shares its location with a Cheshire brick house nestled below Peckforton Castle and treats its inhabitants to gorgeous lake views.
Sound good? Let’s take a look!
Graceful radiating steps lead us from the house to the garden’s stone-floor patio where a wooden patio set offers some relaxing seating spots perfect for teatime, exterior dining and/or some al fresco socialising.
Rosy red sandstone paving is the predominant stone in this location, which makes it the perfect option for the patio design.
Notice how ample space has been left around the wooden dining set to ensure that the end result is worlds away from seeming cramped or cluttered.
And what do you have to say about that lake view in the background? Simply astonishing, is what we think!
Of course this outdoor paradise is about so much more than the body of water and sandstone paving. Lush garden touches and trimmings are to be found everywhere, adding the perfect freshness in-between the house and the exterior dining set.
Trees, shrubs, plants and flowers seem to have been picked out with precision to ensure the final look is lush, colourful and most inviting.
Want the same look back home? Our collection of gardeners and landscape architects might be able to help…
But what we are viewing here today is not the 100% completed scene, as these circular steps will soon be styled up with pots and containers.
Notice how these circular designs make for a refreshing change from your average block-shaped steps, beautifully contrasting with the geometric shapes of the house in the background, as well as the lush and natural look of the surrounding garden.
The perfect backyard garden to copy? We certainly think so!
