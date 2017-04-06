Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Cheshire home with a blissful summer garden (to copy!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
A Cheshire Country Cottage Garden, Charlesworth Design Charlesworth Design Country style garden
Loading admin actions …

With spring making its presence more known with the passing of each day, we’re all dreaming up new and wonderful ways to spend more time outdoors – summer is definitely on the way! But if you don’t want to venture too far away from home, how about sprucing up your yard space into something charming and relaxing?

And for that purpose we have just the source of inspiration: a stunningly beautiful garden courtesy of Charlesworth Design, professional landscape designers from Manchester. This gorgeous garden shares its location with a Cheshire brick house nestled below Peckforton Castle and treats its inhabitants to gorgeous lake views. 

Sound good? Let’s take a look!

The tea-time spot

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden patio,terrace,country garden,cheshire garden,radiating steps,gardensteps,splitlevel,gardenroom,circular lawn
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Graceful radiating steps lead us from the house to the garden’s stone-floor patio where a wooden patio set offers some relaxing seating spots perfect for teatime, exterior dining and/or some al fresco socialising.

The lake view

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden patio,terrace,dining chair,dining table,lake,pool,countrygarden,cheshire garden,paving,cobbles
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Rosy red sandstone paving is the predominant stone in this location, which makes it the perfect option for the patio design. 

Notice how ample space has been left around the wooden dining set to ensure that the end result is worlds away from seeming cramped or cluttered. 

And what do you have to say about that lake view in the background? Simply astonishing, is what we think!

The lush garden

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden lavander hedge,lavandula,patio,terrace,steps,gardenroom
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

Of course this outdoor paradise is about so much more than the body of water and sandstone paving. Lush garden touches and trimmings are to be found everywhere, adding the perfect freshness in-between the house and the exterior dining set. 

Trees, shrubs, plants and flowers seem to have been picked out with precision to ensure the final look is lush, colourful and most inviting.

Want the same look back home? Our collection of gardeners and landscape architects might be able to help…

Circular steps

A Cheshire Country Garden Charlesworth Design Country style garden steps,lawn,patio,herbaceousplanting,gardenbuilding,gardenroom,circular steps
Charlesworth Design

A Cheshire Country Garden

Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design
Charlesworth Design

But what we are viewing here today is not the 100% completed scene, as these circular steps will soon be styled up with pots and containers. 

Notice how these circular designs make for a refreshing change from your average block-shaped steps, beautifully contrasting with the geometric shapes of the house in the background, as well as the lush and natural look of the surrounding garden. 

The perfect backyard garden to copy? We certainly think so!

Have a look at these 11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days.

5 uniquely British design features we all secretly love
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this garden.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks