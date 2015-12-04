Transform your décor on a budget

Do you have tired décor in your home? Don't worry, we all do in some guise or another, but it doesn't mean that you need to start calling in a demolition team! There are some super simple and inexpensive ways to transform your home environment and all it takes is a little imagination and a small budget. Affordable furnishing was never this easy!

It can be as simple as changing the cushions on your sofa, introducing new lamps throughout the house, accessorising the floor with a comfortable carpet or even decorating with flowers. It really can be this simple, so before you blow your budget, take a look at our top tips for updating on a budget and see if you could do anything simple that will have a big impact.