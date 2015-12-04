Transform your décor on a budget

Do you have tired décor in your home? Don't worry, we all do in some guise or another, but it doesn't mean that you need to start calling in a demolition team! There are some super simple and inexpensive ways to transform your home environment and all it takes is a little imagination and a small budget. Affordable furnishing was never this easy!
It can be as simple as changing the cushions on your sofa, introducing new lamps throughout the house, accessorising the floor with a comfortable carpet or even decorating with flowers. It really can be this simple, so before you blow your budget, take a look at our top tips for updating on a budget and see if you could do anything simple that will have a big impact.
The sofa is one of the most important elements in a house and one of the first pieces of furniture that we all bought when we moved out from our parents'.
The sofa is the reference point of any living room and it is around this that everything is composed. It is, therefore, an object that should be chosen with particular care and in accordance with the room size and the style that you want to embrace. Do not rush your purchase, but instead, consider all of your options, think about colours and styles and try to find something that is a good compromise between what you like and future-proof, such as this fabulous grey U-shaped seat, showcased by Viterbo. But don't forget, you can always have some new covers made if you want to give it a new lease of life later on but want to stick with affordable furnishing techniques.
When we think of boxes, we don't normally associate them with being beautiful items that add a sense of style or chic design to our homes, but they can be, while being an affordable furnishing tool.
There are boxes of all sizes, colours and materials available, so take advantage and use them intelligently to create intriguing displays. You can arrange them asymmetrically around the house, play with colours and create a truly stunning display of alternative decoration, plus, they are the perfect way to hide ugly things you need, but don't necessarily want out on display.
Light is an important element in the decoration of your home, not only as it allows you to create the most diverse environments and make your home more welcoming, but also because it helps you play with the space and dimensions.
We like nothing more than a few beautiful lamps dotted around a house, especially if they are turned on at night to give a welcoming glow and feel. Hallways and living rooms are perfect recipients, but bedrooms and guest rooms make great use of them too, allowing for more subtle lighting to take the place of main light brightness when you are keen for a little more ambiance. Affordable furnishing has never felt so romantic!
The carpet has a very specific function within the home, to make your travel from one area to another warm and comfortable, but it can do so much more than that, while being an affordable furnishing technique!
Helping to dampen the acoustics of your home, carpet keeps you warm, quiet and cosy, but if you are keen to inject some new style into a dated room, nothing does so as easily or dramatically as new carpet! Imagine replacing some tired, old, thin-pile covering with a deep-pile, luxurious Axminster, in a vibrant shade. There would be no getting away from the fact that you had spruced up your home then! The added bonus is that carpets are so noticeable, that guests would more than likely totally overlook a lack of any other updating. Perfect!
After women, flowers are the most divine creation. Said Christian Dior and we can well believe it! Flowers are colour, life and freshness personified and bring an element of natural joy and happiness to any space that they inhabit. What's more, they are a wonderfully affordable furnishing item that every budget can accommodate.
If you are feeling flush, lilies, roses and orchids are a lovely investment, but even more reasonably priced blooms, such as daisies, carnations and eucalyptus sprigs all add a warm charm to your rooms. Heavily scented flowers are a fantastic addition to rooms that don't often have food in them, while unscented bouquets favour kitchens. We always like to see a sprig of herbs hung up in a food preparation area though, so perhaps they can count as flowers too?
Cushions seem to be one of those affordable furnishing tools that you either love or hate. Some people actively look for new cushions and are keen to have lots of them on sofas and beds, while others prefer a more pared back look. We don't think you can go wrong with at least a couple of well placed pillows though, especially when they are so easy to update! Simply unzip the cover, pop on a new one and there you have it! A revamped sofa!
We love these coral and grey covers as they really add a pop of colour to an otherwise very neutral room.
Take a quick look around you. Are your walls quite bare? Do you have many photographs or picture on show? If not, this is a great solution for you, as it will be relatively cheap to frame and hang some of your favourite memories and prints.
Most of us have some art prints laying around and gathering dust, but if you are keen to inject some new life into your home, with affordable furnishing options rather than expensive redesigns, we think that digging out those pictures is a perfect solution. You never know, you may even have a masterpiece hidden away in your collection!
Side tables are as handy as they can be beautiful. Where else would you pop your cup of coffee while you read the paper, or stash a book that you keep meaning to come back to 'when you get a minute'? They are also a fantastically affordable furnishing that can be easily and quickly upcycled, if you are looking to inject some new pizazz into your home. A quick sand, a coat of paint in a new colour or a fresh piece of glass can make all the difference and will have people asking where you got your designer installations from!
