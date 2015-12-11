Projects Of The Week

We absolutely adore the beautiful Oakhill Court project. The original mansion block was well proportioned and contained lovely original features but lacked natural light. Hence, the brief given to interior architects Ardesia Design was to bring back the Victorian charm and maximise the feel of natural light entering the property, using light colours and Scandinavian minimal touches.

The 100sqm flat originally contained only one, small bathroom. With some clever moving of doorways, Ardesia Design converted the box room into a main bathroom and integrated the existing bathroom into the master bedroom, forming an en suite with some custom-made double doors. The opening up and widening of the living room doors from a single door to glazed double doors also helped to allow in more natural light. The old parquet was replaced with a new solid block hardwood parquet, sanded, stained and oiled on site. The original coving was replaced with new coving of a similar, classic design.

The success of the Victorian-meets-modern-Scandinavian look was helped enormously by the client’s attention to detail in sourcing everything from the switches and sockets to the door hinges and handles in an antique brass finish. The finished property feels freshly refurbished but sensitively in keeping with the Victorian look of the building in which it sits.