Projects Of The Week

It's the weekend, hurrah! But before we disappear into the cold evening air on a Friday we always like to bring you our favourite new projects that have been added to homify.
This week it's a combination of intelligent architecture and stylish interior design so there should be something to please and inspire everyone. Check out our round-up and then let us know which was your favourite in the comments!
This once grand and well-proportioned semi-detached Victorian house in London’s Westbourne Grove had become a shadow of its former self. Many years of insensitive, piecemeal alterations and extensions, including a large 1970s rear extension that dominated the back of the house had taken a heavy toll. The clients approached Nash Baker Architects to formulate a scheme to rebuild the rear extension and rationalise the upper and lower ground floors: rather than live between small, individually purposed rooms they wanted an open plan lifestyle with larger and more versatile spaces conducive to modern family living.
The new extension was conceived as a contemporary addition, which would help create large flowing spaces with plenty of natural light and a strong connection with the garden. The bespoke structural glass element aligns with the existing house and the spaces within, helping to create a sense of the terrace being a continuation of the living rooms. The project is a contemporary and bold design that sits harmoniously within its surroundings. The interiors are spacious, bright and calming, making for a perfect family home.
Photography by George Sharman.
This fabulous dining room was the brainchild of Interior Desires and is part of the Montagu Square project, which you should explore in more detail, here. Interior Desires is an award winning design studio founded by Rebecca James, who have quickly garnered a reputation as a daring and exciting face in the interior design world. Inspired by fashion and nature, they're seen as the interior design equivalent of a bespoke tailor; with the ability to translate clients’ briefs into bespoke interiors.
It only takes one look at the sumptuous fabrics and finely detailed ornamentation on show here to see this for yourself. The traditional wall panels and tie-back drapes add formality whilst the flamboyant modern hues of pink, gold and green are a feast for the eyes. We love it!
Our third favourite new project this week is Maison du Soleil (
House Of Sun) by the team at CCD Architects. The contemporary addition to a family home offers extra square footage over two floors, used by the clients as a ground floor dining room and first floor sun terrace, which takes advantage of the Guernsey climate.
The two floors are connected by an external spiral staircase and the entire structure is constructed from glass, ensuring that ground floor is flooded with natural light. It's a very clever extension project; eye-catching, functional and modern whilst also managing to work in harmony with the original structure.
We absolutely adore the beautiful Oakhill Court project. The original mansion block was well proportioned and contained lovely original features but lacked natural light. Hence, the brief given to interior architects Ardesia Design was to bring back the Victorian charm and maximise the feel of natural light entering the property, using light colours and Scandinavian minimal touches.
The 100sqm flat originally contained only one, small bathroom. With some clever moving of doorways, Ardesia Design converted the box room into a main bathroom and integrated the existing bathroom into the master bedroom, forming an en suite with some custom-made double doors. The opening up and widening of the living room doors from a single door to glazed double doors also helped to allow in more natural light. The old parquet was replaced with a new solid block hardwood parquet, sanded, stained and oiled on site. The original coving was replaced with new coving of a similar, classic design.
The success of the Victorian-meets-modern-Scandinavian look was helped enormously by the client’s attention to detail in sourcing everything from the switches and sockets to the door hinges and handles in an antique brass finish. The finished property feels freshly refurbished but sensitively in keeping with the Victorian look of the building in which it sits.
Maldon Road is handsome Victorian dwelling of red brick situated within a Conservation Area in Colchester, with a garden that rose steeply towards the rear of the plot.
David Nossiter Architects were asked to design a single storey addition to the rear of the house and develop the landscaping to take account of the change in level. The proposal was a simple white rendered addition connected to the existing house with a bespoke frameless glazed link. The existing living room was extended, which became a kitchen and dining area, and a new utility room was created from the original kitchen.
The change in level of the site was tackled by designing a stepped planted terrace with integral seating. Boundary fences, constructed from horizontally laid cedar timbers, provide privacy for a pond with sun terrace located within the upper level of the garden.
The final result is something to admire. More photos and information about the project can be found here.