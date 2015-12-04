Make your bedroom the warmest room in the house

Let's begin with the main part of the room: The bed. How do you choose the right one?

First, you must choose the structure depending on the size of your room. You should be able to easily walk around three sides of it, without feeling cramped or boxed in and it shouldn't overpower the room as a whole. Remember, we are trying to create a warm room here, not a claustrophobic one!

It is also important to invest in a good mattress. Mattresses can be an expensive purchase, but when you take the time to consider that they support your neck and back while you sleep, we don't think you can justify scrimping on one! A good night's sleep can be made or broken on the comfort of your mattress alone.

Finally, hone in on what styles you really like. Are you a sleigh bed fan, a four-poster enthusiast or does a minimal ethos work for you, like this bed shown by Traço Magenta? Whatever you select, always keep in mind that you will be spending more time in it than you do sat on your sofa, so it needs just as much, if not more thought!