Make your bedroom the warmest room in the house

It's the room we spend the most amount of time in every day and yet so many of us don't take the time to create the most wonderful, warm and inviting bedroom possible. Perhaps this is because we know that we will be asleep for much of the time we are in there, or maybe we have run out of ideas after finishing other areas of the house, but whatever the reason, we think we should all take a stand and look to make a lovely sanctuary within our homes.
Take a look at our tips for creating a truly warm room that radiates positivity, wellness and rest and see if you can use any of them to give your own bedroom a revamp.
Let's begin with the main part of the room: The bed. How do you choose the right one?
First, you must choose the structure depending on the size of your room. You should be able to easily walk around three sides of it, without feeling cramped or boxed in and it shouldn't overpower the room as a whole. Remember, we are trying to create a warm room here, not a claustrophobic one!
It is also important to invest in a good mattress. Mattresses can be an expensive purchase, but when you take the time to consider that they support your neck and back while you sleep, we don't think you can justify scrimping on one! A good night's sleep can be made or broken on the comfort of your mattress alone.
Finally, hone in on what styles you really like. Are you a sleigh bed fan, a four-poster enthusiast or does a minimal ethos work for you, like this bed shown by Traço Magenta? Whatever you select, always keep in mind that you will be spending more time in it than you do sat on your sofa, so it needs just as much, if not more thought!
The beds we see on magazine pages and in hotels have one thing in common: Lots of pillows. We don't think there is anything more inviting than a well-made bed, covered in fresh textiles and fluffy pillows, but be sure to choose the right firmness and filling for you.
Decorative pillows can look great, but often serve little function, being removed when you get into bed, but proper sleeping pillows need to be thought about carefully. Do you need hypoallergenic ones? Are you vegan and therefore need to avoid down-filled ones? One thing we think makes a huge difference, regardless of filling, is using pretty bed linen, as nothing says 'come lay your head down' quite like a perfect pillow encapsulated in fancy fabric!
Some people could argue that the bedroom is the room that should be least concerned about bright lighting, as you should be going in there to sleep and therefore have no lights on at all, but we disagree. We think that not only is it important to have a fantastic main light source, you will also need ambient lighting, especially to create a romantic mood.
Lamps on bedside tables make for a wonderfully inviting and warm room, giving you the option of reading before you go to sleep, or enjoying some quality discussion time with a partner. Far more subtle and relaxing than a main light, lamps are something we would never think twice about installing in our bedroom!
Bedrooms tend to be painted with neutral and soothing colours that invite an easy and restful sleep and on such sober backgrounds, it is easy to create engaging and beautiful murals with photos, illustrations, paintings or other unusual objects you want to hang.
Walls are the ideal surface to introduce elements that lend your room some of your individuality and can allow for extra storage capacity in a small room, with shelves or hooks easily installed. We love this wicker leaf art piece, which adds a tropical yet relaxing vibe to the room and think that it pairs with the cushion fabrics perfectly to create a harmonious, unique and beautiful space.
Ideally, any windows in a bedroom will have an opaque shutter that will allow for daylight to be shut out and privacy to be maintained, but you won't want it operational all the time, or your bedroom could end up feeling cold and dark as opposed to the welcoming, warm room we are trying to create.
Before choosing your curtains, consider a few things, such as the colour and fabric. Over time, the sun will naturally fade any curtains, so try to keep this in mind before you blow your whole redecoration budget on this one item and don't forget that you will need heavy fabric if you want your curtains to be able to block out all light. An added bonus is that the thicker the material is, the less heat you will lose through it in the winter.
Getting out of bed and stepping onto a cold floor is not pleasant, but the feeling of stepping onto a soft, warm carpet instead is nothing short of blissful! Carpet softens the space, makes it less cold and has an important role to play, in acoustic terms. To create a truly warm room that is luxurious, inviting and relaxing, you really will want to embrace soft furnishings and textiles, so carpet is a great way to inject a large amount of softness in one hit!
