The Home That's Ahead of the Curve

Being captivated by the rich and famous is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, at homify, we love to take a peek into the homes of celebs. Most of the time we're blown away by the extravagance and luxury and wonder how on earth they can afford it all. However, sometimes these homes can be fantastic sources of inspiration for our own homes.
Located in sunny Portugal, the home we're taking a tour of today has been designed with luxury in mind. Inside and out, the home boasts unmatched luxury and class, while at the same time oozes a sense of sophistication that can only be achieved by the best professional.
Speaking of which, this vision of a wonder is brought to fruition by the talented team from 3H—Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos. The team's uncompromising mindset was critical to the success of the project, with the belief that every concept and detail must be executed as envisioned. Come and see it for yourself…
Designed as a stack of bold symmetrical volumes, the home employs a rectangular shaped design with each level projecting and retreating at varying setbacks. Limestone blocks sourced from the region have been used to clad the lower level, while a stark white render pronounces the building on the upper two levels. Overall it’s a bold contemporary design that stands out from its neighbours.
Being perched on top of a mountainous landscape only adds to the sense of awe that this home creates. At the rear we find a small garden area with minimalist inspired landscaping. We particularly love the use of huge limestone slabs to create pathways between the different areas of the garden.
From our vantage point, it's possible to see the shimmering blue of the swimming pool trailing off towards the mountainous horizon…
Here is the amazing outdoor swimming pool in all its glory. The pool and deck provide the perfect place to relax and enjoy the warm and sunny weather on offer. We can imagine the owners spending their time relaxing on one of the poolside chairs with a cold drink in hand, looking out over the picture perfect Portuguese landscape.
The first look we get of the interior is within the home's central corridor. It’s perhaps in this space that the home's white colour scheme is most spectacular. Natural light floods into the space from a series of windows, illuminating the corridor. Pale timber flooring brings a natural appeal and beckons us to continue inwards…
The main communal zone brings a whole new dimension to the home with its light-filled and open dimensions. To create a naturally healthy living environment, the communal zone has been designed with a well-conceived floor plan, with a great sense of flow between areas.
A formal dining area is located in a more secluded area of the plan, which ensures diners can enjoy a more private and intimate setting. Furniture choice here is classic in style, however, the side table is clearly a vintage piece reminiscent of popular designs from the 1960s.
Well placed panels of glazing have been incorporated so that the glorious Portuguese sunshine can enter and spread throughout the living room. 3H—Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos have tailored the living room to reflect their client's desire for entertainment and socialising. Integral to this was the choice of the massive leather couches, which are big enough for all the family to find a spot and relax.
A minimalist inspired kitchen has been incorporated into the open living concept. The cooking area is enhanced by an all-white colour scheme with working surfaces and cabinets being coated in a shade of white. The cabinets themselves are worthy of attention thanks to their clever touch-sensitive design, which gives them a sleek, handleless appearance. Most appliances have been hidden away discreetly inside the cabinets, adding to the minimalist appeal created by the architects.
Bathrooms that are positioned in a section of the home without any windows can often lead to them feeling cold and gloomy. Thankfully that's not the case here. A skylight above provides the space with more than enough sunlight without any risk of privacy loss.
Elsewhere, the beautiful stone tiles chosen for the walls and washing surfaces posses details and intricacies that only nature can create. Timber flooring underfoot is a wonderful choice since it keeps the bathroom from feeling too cold thanks to its warm stain.
The master bedroom is all about keeping things nice and simple. You'll find nothing unnecessary here with everything chosen as a valued addition to the setting. A light scheme consisting of whites and light creams provide a perfect backdrop for the home's form and details to be appreciated. Take note in particular of the lighting along the crevice with its unique orange glow.
Let's end this tour by revisiting the pool area at night. The enjoyment of the pool can be extended well beyond the hours of daylight thanks to the amazing underwater lighting. As you can see, the choice of lighting causes the water to glow an aqua shade, which then illuminates the whole pool area. Social events can last well into the night with this pool area forming as the ultimate instigator for friends to come round.
