The Home That's Ahead of the Curve

Being captivated by the rich and famous is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, at homify, we love to take a peek into the homes of celebs. Most of the time we're blown away by the extravagance and luxury and wonder how on earth they can afford it all. However, sometimes these homes can be fantastic sources of inspiration for our own homes.

Located in sunny Portugal, the home we're taking a tour of today has been designed with luxury in mind. Inside and out, the home boasts unmatched luxury and class, while at the same time oozes a sense of sophistication that can only be achieved by the best professional.

Speaking of which, this vision of a wonder is brought to fruition by the talented team from 3H—Hugo Igrejas Arquitectos. The team's uncompromising mindset was critical to the success of the project, with the belief that every concept and detail must be executed as envisioned. Come and see it for yourself…