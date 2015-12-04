A Family Home with Added Bonus

Regardless of original size, family homes can always benefit from a little extra room, especially for study or work purposes, making extensions a thing of the norm. What constantly surprises us, however, is how ingenious some of the integration styles are.

No longer are extra rooms simply 'plonked' on existing properties; instead they are carefully considered and added in a way that you only realise they are new, if you are in the know. Budget has also become a factor in today's housing market, which sees first time buyers, in particular, having to opt for something smaller, with the potential for extension. These buyers will be keen to see some of the affordable options that are out there, such as this super little addition.

Replacing a dilapidated and unused garage, a new block has seamlessly connected to the existing house and added valuable space, while remaining in-keeping with the rest of the façade. Not only this, but thanks to clever lighting innovations, it is also one of the brightest rooms in the house, so let's take a closer look!