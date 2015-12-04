A Family Home with Added Bonus

Regardless of original size, family homes can always benefit from a little extra room, especially for study or work purposes, making extensions a thing of the norm. What constantly surprises us, however, is how ingenious some of the integration styles are.
No longer are extra rooms simply 'plonked' on existing properties; instead they are carefully considered and added in a way that you only realise they are new, if you are in the know. Budget has also become a factor in today's housing market, which sees first time buyers, in particular, having to opt for something smaller, with the potential for extension. These buyers will be keen to see some of the affordable options that are out there, such as this super little addition.
Replacing a dilapidated and unused garage, a new block has seamlessly connected to the existing house and added valuable space, while remaining in-keeping with the rest of the façade. Not only this, but thanks to clever lighting innovations, it is also one of the brightest rooms in the house, so let's take a closer look!
What a fabulously cohesive, well placed and natural looking addition this is! Thanks to the use of as similarly coloured bricks as possible, the flat roof extension has managed to seamlessly blend into the larger frontage, with little to no obvious signs of its infancy and we think the effect is extremely pleasing.
The gentle curve in the connecting line makes for a natural and harmonious outreach to the existing house and by keeping the new portion subtle and understated in its styling, nothing sticks out or looks as though it doesn't belong. That's what we love about well thought out design; blink and you really could miss it!
Well, is there any wonder that Citi Construction & Developments were brought in to transform this sorry little garage? A sad sight indeed, the original single garage was in a state of considerable disrepair and far from adding any aesthetic or monetary value to the house, we suspect it was devaluing it. Add to this the fact that a single depth garage would have added little in the way of usable storage and there is a clear case for adding a more thought out extension.
Looking at the finished product, it seems almost unbelievable that this was the original frontage, but with a little careful design and sympathetic construction, what has replaced this scene is a dramatic improvement.
The first step to building a usable extension was clearly to remove the old and disused garage. Being only a single-storey, flat roofed block, built in brick, it will have been a simple demolition task that quickly left room for some clear up and a far better assessment of the site.
With the full depth of the house to add to, there was little doubt that an extension here would be a very welcome addition, allowing for not only extra living space, but the potential to include more light into a dark side of the property.
How amazing is this home office? A wonderfully light, airy and bright space, it simply oozes sophistication, minimal finishes and a contemporary chic that is hard to compete with. The window offers a view out onto the street, but the real star of the show is the huge sky lantern that has been placed in situ.
Effectively a huge cut out in the ceiling, the sky lantern is doing a fantastic job of filling the office with more natural light than was probably thought possible and thanks to a simple and pared back decor style, the room as a whole looks large and user-friendly.
As we go outside and up onto the flat roof of the extension, we can really grasp just how beautiful and impressive the sky lantern is. The chunky metal framework is perfectly balanced by the glass and has almost turned a simple structure into something worthy of display in an art exhibit.
Whereas many people would have been happy with a simple window in place, we love that this extension was given extra finesse, with the clients opting for something more dramatic and functional. When roofs can look this good, it's a wonder that any of us have tiled ones any more!
With an extension the full depth of the house installed, fabulously useful spaces have been installed, including this utility room. Naturally freeing up the kitchen, thanks to less appliances being in there, a utility room is a great addition to any family home and really seeks to make the most of every available inch of space. We might have been tempted to pop a sky lantern in this roof section too, but we do have a tendency to believe that more is more!
