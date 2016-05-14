A House of Stunning Modernity

On homify, we have travelled all across the world—from the islands of the Mediterranean, to the hidden cabins in Alaska, and even all the way to the outback of Australia- trying to find the most amazing projects out there. Today, we're heading back to one of our favourite cities, Lisbon, where we'll be touring a stunning new home that we know you'll love.

Luxurious and comfortable, this recently finished home by JPS Atelier is a stunning example of modern architectural. Designed for a couple and their young children, there's been so much thought put into every detail of the build. Come and see…