A House of Stunning Modernity

On homify, we have travelled all across the world—from the islands of the Mediterranean, to the hidden cabins in Alaska, and even all the way to the outback of Australia- trying to find the most amazing projects out there. Today, we're heading back to one of our favourite cities, Lisbon, where we'll be touring a stunning new home that we know you'll love.
Luxurious and comfortable, this recently finished home by JPS Atelier is a stunning example of modern architectural. Designed for a couple and their young children, there's been so much thought put into every detail of the build. Come and see…
It's unsurprising to learn that this new home has been getting a lot of attention since it was finished. People walking by often stop to admire the stunning contemporary architecture on display. There's just so much kerb appeal that it's hard for us to find a place to begin.
Firstly, we love how the home has such an open and transparent appearance thanks to the abundance of glazing being utilised across the two levels of the home. Enhancing the bold, symmetrical appearance of the home is a crisp white render, while stack stone cladding introduces a textured look to the building.
The architects have chosen an open design for the rear exterior by utilising large sheets of glass as much as possible. Not only does this look amazing but all the rooms inside benefit from being illuminated naturally during the day.
Establishing a relationship between inside and outside spaces are massive sliding doors, helping the two areas become one holistic space.
Our first look inside is at the amazing floating staircase. The design has a sculpture-like appeal and helps to bring beauty and interest to an otherwise normal connecting point within the home.
In terms of layout, the living and dining spaces inhabit the open plan ground floor area of the house, while more private rooms are located upstairs.
From this image the inner perspective can be fully appreciated. A lounge area oozes with modern appeal thanks to its simple, yet classy décor. A white scheme for the walls and ceiling shows how beautifully the natural light is diffused within the space.
Just like we saw on the exterior, stacked stone has been used again as an internal wall and houses a stunning transparent fireplace.
The bright and airy layout seamlessly flows into the shared dining and kitchen space, which is modern, inviting, and elegant. The kitchen space acts much like the heart of the residence with the space being tailored towards many uses.
Located centrally, we can see how the T-shaped kitchen island and dining table make perfect use of the interior space and acts as the main meeting point for the family every morning and evening. Elsewhere, seamless cabinetry has been chosen to provide the room with a sleek and modern outlook.
Even within an upstairs hallway there's beauty to be found. Morning sunlight enters into the space from the huge window located at the end of the corridor, creating a serene mood that only further enhances the simple and minimal interior.
Let's conclude our tour beside the gorgeous swimming pool that's lit up for everyone to enjoy. The outdoor setting has been designed so that the family and their guests can utilise the setting day and night. If someone wishes to take a late night dip, they can.
If the grown-ups have the desire to stay up socialising until the crack of dawn, no problem. This outdoor setting gives them the freedom to do as they please, just like a well designed home should.
