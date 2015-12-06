This Church Home Conversion Walks On Water

Designed to suit the sophisticated modern lifestyle of a professional couple, this truly unique church conversion stands out for all the right reasons. This fascinating home is set in the middle of a quaint Dutch village on the banks of the River Rotte, making for a perfect location to enjoy life and the beauty of nature.

Not to be outdone by its beautiful surrounds, the church home is as intriguing on the inside as it is from the outside, with its soaring pitched roof, pointed-arch windows and amazing use of timber. The end result is a special home that showcases a sublime fusion of history and modernity by the architectural team at Ruud Visser.

