This Church Home Conversion Walks On Water

Designed to suit the sophisticated modern lifestyle of a professional couple, this truly unique church conversion stands out for all the right reasons. This fascinating home is set in the middle of a quaint Dutch village on the banks of the River Rotte, making for a perfect location to enjoy life and the beauty of nature. 

Not to be outdone by its beautiful surrounds, the church home is as intriguing on the inside as it is from the outside, with its soaring pitched roof, pointed-arch windows and amazing use of timber. The end result is a special home that showcases a sublime fusion of history and modernity by the architectural team at Ruud Visser.

Scroll down to begin the tour. 

A transparent face

Those who drive pass the home might assume that the home was still a church considering the building retains many of the characteristics of the former parish. However, this really is a home fit for the modern family. The sublime skills of the tradesmen have created a beautiful new look façade that combines a thoughtful expression of the church's original form with a modern outcome.

Reaching skyward, the home rises as a beautiful piece of architecture with a façade of transparent glass. At dusk, the warm glow coming from the inside of the home is something to behold. 

Beautiful timber

Wow, this really is modern home design at its very best. As you can tell from this perspective, the home boasts wonderful internal spaces that are highlighted by a soaring ceiling. Striking internal lines formed by the curved timber panelling and a white scheme creates a dynamic interior setting that has us in total awe. 

In terms of layout, the ground floor is where the family comes together and includes space for cooking, dining and entertaining. All the bedrooms are accommodated on the middle level while an small attic contains space for both the adults and children.   

A well lit home

Unsurprisingly, the internal setting is always well lit thanks to the massive arch window. Natural light streams in throughout the day, illuminating every nook and cranny. To the left of image you'll notice one of the church's original arch windows, which has been restored to its former glory. 

Modern comforts

From this perspective we can gain a further appreciation for the grand nature of the building. The church home consists of three distinct levels, with a narrow corridor at the top level just in sight. 

This converted church has special creature comforts that help make it a modern domain. Up the stairs you'll find a sauna for those wanting to spend their day relaxing. There's even a children's playroom that will provide endless fun for the kids while the parents relax peacefully in the sauna. 

A lovely view from the couch

Panoramic views of the beautiful River Rotte truly defines this spectacular residence. Time is best spent on one of the couches soaking up the views and appreciating the water in all of its moods. As a bonus, the home incorporates a smart heating and cooling system to ensure all those inside remain comfortable at any time of the year. 

A parting shot

An outdoor area provides the perfect spot for a sun-drenched day relaxing and enjoying the views of the river on offer. It's a private and peaceful spot that only a lucky few have the chance to experience. 

For another inspiring conversion project, be sure to click the following link to see inside a home that was created inside an old horse stable. The end result will truly surprise you: The Stable Investment House.

A Simply Farm-tastic Home
That architecture is almost a religious experience! What was your favourite aspect of this amazing conversion?

