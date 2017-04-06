A cute modern home that stand outs for the right reasons

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Hinton Cook Architects who cooked up a stylish (and very green) modern residence. This development comprises a split-level, three-bedroom detached dwelling situated within the garden of an existing property in Great Horwood village.
But a beautiful view was not the only aim of the architects; on-site constraints, like a sloping landscape, had to be dealt with, in addition to the clients requesting lots of “green” touches for their new home.
What a neat little rear space that looks oh-so fresh and green! That’s due in part to the clever touches added in by the architects; rainwater harvesting was implemented to recycle water from surface run-off and rainwater attenuation to flush toilets and provide water for maintaining the garden.
In addition, the roof is designed to contain integrated solar panels set at an optimum angle to subsidise the dwelling’s energy usage.
Quite the eye-catching style on the front side, don’t you think? And just see the potted plants against the wall, teasing us with glimpses about what freshness might be hidden behind that wooden fence.
A super modern style accompanied by charming touches greets us on the inside. Herewith the living room, which presents all the required elements for a stylish and comfortable interior space: an L-shaped sofa for relaxing and socialising, an elongated credenza for storage, a flat-screen TV for entertainment, and bright spots of yellows jumping out via select décor pieces to brighten up the place.
Although we are not privy to the more private areas of the house (located upstairs), we do get a view of the carpeted, closed-riser staircase leading to the next level.
And just notice the decent selection of natural light streaming indoors via the generously sized windows. Ventilated side panels on the large windows were designed to regulate the internal spaces so as not to depend on environmentally unfriendly air-conditioning methods.
A modern home with space, style and environmentally friendly touches – what more could one want?
