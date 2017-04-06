A cute modern home that stand outs for the right reasons

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Hinton Cook Architects who cooked up a stylish (and very green) modern residence. This development comprises a split-level, three-bedroom detached dwelling situated within the garden of an existing property in Great Horwood village.

But a beautiful view was not the only aim of the architects; on-site constraints, like a sloping landscape, had to be dealt with, in addition to the clients requesting lots of “green” touches for their new home.

Scroll down to see what they got…