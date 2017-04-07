This genius extension makes the most of a tiny space

A rear extension is one of the most popular means of adding new space to a house. But what if there is no space at the rear? Then how about hooking up with the house next door?
The location? Wellesley Avenue. The professionals in charge? Millar+Howard Workshop, architects from Gloucestershire. The project? An infill extension between two end-of-terrace properties, as well as some interior remodelling.
Let’s check it out!
It’s really not hard to spot the new structure that neatly fills up the space between the two houses – those caramel-toned timber surfaces couldn’t blend in with the exposed brick façades even if they tried.
But we certainly don’t mind, as it provides a striking look (and style contrast) that is hard to ignore.
The addition to an eye-catching look from outside, this two-storey extension increases living space and helps to draw light inside. Built in timber frame and clad in Douglas fir with a sedum roof, the new extension also provides additional green space within the dense urban context.
And just see how wonderfully it opens up once those folding doors are zig-zagged aside to reveal…
… a kitchen! Or more correctly, an open-plan layout that includes a kitchen and dining room.
Thanks to the glass doors and elongated skylight, a gloomy ambience is the last thing this new extension needs to be worried about.
But ‘looking pretty’ is not all what it’s about, for a firm dose of functionality was included in this kitchen’s design as well. Case in point, the wall cabinetry and shelves which provide more-than-adequate space for storing and displaying a myriad of kitchen goodies.
Further up ahead we can see the U-shaped layout of the kitchen, which neatly wraps the cook in a comfy hug while he/she is slicing and dicing (or stirring and whisking) away.
An ingenious solution which turned out to be quite practical and stylish – bravo, professionals!
