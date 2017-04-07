This '70s home gets a glorious modern makeover

Here on homify, we just love it when an old structure gets reborn as something trendy and more practical, whether it’s a living room, bathroom, garden or an entire house, which is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ piece focuses on.
From the professional architects Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. in Petersfield comes a project which took on a detached house that had everything in terms of space and layout. However, it was somewhat lacking in curb appeal, although it did show lots of potential. All it needed was some TLC and hard work.
And that is exactly what it got…
This is what the house’s façade looked like before the experts took over. Quite a large house that enjoys potential, even if its look on the outside seems a bit messy – especially when it comes to that sad-looking lawn and garden.
What a difference some commitment to style can make! Perhaps the biggest change here is the new extension, which is clad in the same warm-hued brick as the rest of the existing structure, allowing the two volumes to blend in beautifully with one another.
And on the left we have a stunning new terrace, complete with wooden deck and outside furniture!
And don’t overlook the new garden touch-ups, which help the outside space seem much more fresh and friendly than before.
Was this a terrace or an outdoor gaming/entertainment spot? Although it was designed as the first, it became the latter over time.
However, judging from those smudges, overgrown garden and just overall neglected look, it looks as if this outdoor space hasn’t been enjoyed in quite a while.
Out with the old (and unused) and in with the new! That sad-looking terrace from before is gone and in its place we have a brick-clad extension which leads out onto the new terrace – and we have a feeling that this time, the terrace is going to receive much more use (and love and attention) than the previous one!
It was decided that some modern touch-ups were also needed on the inside. And if there’s one place that can never ever look unwelcoming and outdated, it is the heart of the home – the kitchen.
With a country-style look, the old kitchen also had some potential in terms of space and storage, yet it didn’t provide that tasteful look the clients were going for.
And that tiled floor looked especially dated, dragging the entire room down with it.
Who wouldn’t want to spend time cooking in this striking new kitchen? Even though the overall style of the kitchen is still country, nobody can deny the modern appeal oozing from just about everywhere.
And kudos to the architects for going with that wooden floor, which injects so much charm and warmth into the cooking space – love it!
Old, cold and cluttered – that’s the vibe we get when seeing what the living room used to look like.
Let’s see what the makeover had in mind…
Much better! Even though new furniture and décor pieces can be spotted everywhere, the major success of the new living room is thanks to the fabulous skylight directly above the plush sofa, which ushers in batches of fresh light on a day-to-day basis.
Notice the dining room and kitchen at the back, with these three areas sharing a wonderfully spacious open-plan layout that leads us outdoors towards the brand-new terrace.
A most successful makeover in our books!
In the spirit of new looks, check out these Small bathroom renovation ideas.