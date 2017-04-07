This '70s home gets a glorious modern makeover

Here on homify, we just love it when an old structure gets reborn as something trendy and more practical, whether it’s a living room, bathroom, garden or an entire house, which is exactly what today’s ‘before and after’ piece focuses on.

From the professional architects Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. in Petersfield comes a project which took on a detached house that had everything in terms of space and layout. However, it was somewhat lacking in curb appeal, although it did show lots of potential. All it needed was some TLC and hard work.

And that is exactly what it got…