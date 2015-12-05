Make your kitchen look fantastic!

Have you ever calculated the time spent, per day and per week, in the kitchen compared to other areas of the house? If you do the maths, you'll discover that it's one of the rooms where we spend the most time, actively, because of course the room has a practical and necessary function. There is pleasure and enjoyment to be found in the kitchen, with cooking becoming a kind of therapy and a pleasant pastime for many people, so be careful to create an inviting space!
The kitchen, however small it may be, needs to be given consideration and if you are going to be spending a lot of time in there. It needs to be functional, easy to navigate and aesthetically pleasing. Are you ready to revamp your food preparation area? Then take a look at our 6 top inclusions for doing exactly that…
When we live in a house that isn't new, it will usually already have a kitchen in place, that we didn't choose. If we build a house, then we have the ability to choose exactly what we want. In both cases, the kitchen is a vitally important part of the interior design scheme and as such, we think you should give it as much attention as possible.
Far more than simple a location to keep all your pots, pans and crockery, kitchen cabinets make a statement about your taste and how you want to decorate your home. Add to this that they are a simple kitchen improvement and you start to see just how vital your decision is for creating a cohesive space. We love these delicate looking cabinets featured by Tiago Patricio Rodrigues and think that they allude to a sleek and modern finish throughout the house, while fulfilling their practical function perfectly.
Kitchen improvement can be as simple as adding something that offers increased convenience and a way of injecting a little more of your personality into the room. You may not think of the kitchen as a room that needs a lot of decoration, especially if the wall space will be partially filled with cabinets, but we disagree. Your style and memories should permeate every facet of your home, so don't leave the kitchen sparse!
A few simple shelves will not only offer extra storage, but also the perfect platforms for displaying treasured belongings and interesting knick knacks that will help the space to really pop and come into its own.
Do you ever look at your kitchen and wish that there was an easier way to store your wine glasses? They take up huge amounts of valuable cupboard space, due to their shape and yet you need to have them somewhere safe, to prevent breakages. Add to that the fact that you need to be sure that no detergent is left in the bottom to tarnish your favourite wine and all of a sudden, a practical solution is needed.
We love this DIY style pallet bottle and glasses holder and thanks to being wall mounted, it has never been easier to claim back cupboard space, while also making a gorgeous style statement. The best part of all is that this would be a simple project to complete, so grab your tools and make a kitchen improvement today!
Kitchen improvement can be such a personal and subjective thing. What will work in some spaces most definitely wouldn't in others and yet, everybody wants the same things; extra room, stylish finishes and practical worktops. With that in mind, moveable trolleys, complete with countertops, are a great way to use whatever available space you have, without having to make a permanent change.
We love that these wheeled units offer extra storage and workable areas where and when you need them, but that they can also be removed when they aren't as vital. What a flexible solution!
When cupboard space is at an all time premium, which it often can be in family homes especially, creative storage solutions become a must and we really like this wall mounted crockery rack!
Not only is the rack galvanised, for practical and aesthetic reasons, it makes for a beautiful display solution that adds to the look and feel of the room, while also being a hugely functional and welcome addition. While some people would believe that you bought it simply as a kitchen improvement because it looks good, you will know that it has practicality as well as style points. What a winner!
With beautiful cabinets, useful storage and clever DIY projects all in place, what kitchen improvement can there possibly be that you haven'y already considered? A set of racking for your fresh produce, that's what! It's a little known fact that fresh fruit and vegetables don't actually benefit from being in the fridge, so we are huge fans of almost industrial style racking being used as a produce store. Giving easy access to delicious ingredients, we just know this would help you up your commitment to getting five a day!
