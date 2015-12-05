Make your home cosy in 11 easy steps!

We know that a cosy setting isn't to everyone's taste, but for those that do like a more 'snuggled in' feel to their home, it can be super easy to create the right vibe and feeling and without breaking the bank too! It's all about using the right accessories to good effect.
From mood lighting to wall art and everything in between, we have compiled 11 ways to make your house feel cosy and welcoming, so take a look and see if there is anything you could put into action in your home!
Why go boring with your furniture? If you are looking to create a cosy home, then let your imagination and personal taste run wild, just like Uptic Studios has in this space! Is that a coffee table on large industrial wheels? It sure is, but who cares? It looks great, adds some personality and has a wonderfully rustic and, more importantly, cosy feel.
Wood is clearly the undisputed star of this rustic style room and has brought a natural warmth to the area. The rich tones simply ooze notions of comfort and cosiness and we can easily picture enjoying a cuddle on a cold winter's night on that voluptuous sofa!
Have you ever thought about decorating the walls of your room to bring a new personality or sense of style to the environment? With wall decals having really taken off in the last year, wall art is easier than ever to embrace and now, non-permanent. You can even commission totally custom pieces, just to make sure that your home remains as unique as you are! We think that a pretty picture and some sweet words make for a lovely cosy home feel, as well as a fun focal point for guests.
To really create a cosy home, we think that a carpet is super important and can give any room not only an added sense of luxury and warmth, but also style.
In the case of creating a cosy vibe, deep-pile carpets are the natural choice, as they bring texture and softness to any room, not to mention added warmth and sound proofing. Take a look at this lovely room, completed in a medley of coffee tones. The carpet looks warm, inviting and comfortable enough to negate the sofa altogether, in favour of laying on the floor. Now that's what we call cosy furnishing!
Not the most budget-friendly of ideas, we know, but if you can stretch to installing a fire or woodburner in your home, then we really think you should! It is such a natural and stunning way to inject some warm and inviting tones into a cosy home!
We are sure you can picture the joy of laying on the sofa, in front of a roaring fire in winter and simply forgetting that it's cold or miserable outside! Plus, with a real fire, you won't need any lights on, as the orange glow of the flames will perfectly illuminate your living room and create and undeniably cosy atmosphere. Bliss!
A lamp placed inside a room has everything you need to make the atmosphere even more magical. With the main lights switched off and the soft, mood lighting turned on, you will be able to create a cosy home in an instant.
Take a look at this room, complete with an exposed stone wall. You might think it would be hard to make this setting feel cosy and yet, with just the flick of a switch, it feels warm and enclosed. The lamp is working wonders and helping to bring a far more intimate feel to the space, which in turn, makes it feel amazingly cosy.
We don't think a cosy home would be complete without easy access to films and books in your communal areas. A great way to demonstrate your taste and interests, they also naturally encourage family time, where everybody gathers together to watch a favourite movie. We love this arty display shelf that makes it easy to simply reach up and grab something and think that it makes the corner sofa take on an even more inviting feel!
Even though we think lamps make for wonderful cosy home additions, you can't forget about the main lighting altogether! What if someone with poor eyesight comes to visit and they need a brighter bulb on? Will that ruin your freshly cosied up atmosphere? It doesn't need to!
We suggest that you invest in some fantastic feature lighting that can be operated with a dimmer switch, as this means you can avoid any harsh glare and still enjoy increased visibility. Creating a cosy vibe is all about comfort, after all, so throw out that old tatty lampshade and get creative!
You might think that a cosy home needs to be a cluttered one, but that isn't the case at all. If you feel smothered by having a lot of belongings on show, don't fear, you can still enjoy a wonderfully cosy atmosphere, but in an ordered and calm way.
We love this chill out room that has a demonstrable lack of multimedia technology and instead, seeks to offer simple relaxation and quiet time. You can't deny that it still feels wonderfully cosy either, can you?
For a peaceful, restorative and cosy home, you simply cannot afford to ignore the importance of house plants. Not only do they purify your air, they make for wonderful accessories and install a natural sense of calm wherever they reside. No other installation can instil the same levels of comfort and joy as plants and flowers.
For extra cosiness, we suggest nurturing large plants, such as plans and yuccas, as they will help make a room feel more enclosed, but not in a suffocating way, as you will simply feel as though you are being enveloped by a forest!
If you are a technology fan, think about installing your multimedia additions in such a way as to not run the risk of making your home feel too tech-based and cold. Remember, you want to create a cosy home, not an oversized man cave!
Technology can be hidden away in beautiful cabinets, with only select facets, such as screens and speakers, on show thus minimising the overly contemporary items. One thing we will say, however, is that surround sound can make you feel wonderfully enclosed when watching a film, so that is worth some consideration, if you have some spare budget available!
Our final tip for creating a wonderfully cosy home is to make sure that you include items that really give a sense of who you are and what you like. Even if you follow every other tip that we have given you, your home will not feel even remotely as cosy if you keep it devoid of your own style and flair, so be brave and put a lot of yourself into your spaces. Eclectic styling can be such a fabulous addition that we think you'd be remiss not to take the plunge!
