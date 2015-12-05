Make your home cosy in 11 easy steps!

We know that a cosy setting isn't to everyone's taste, but for those that do like a more 'snuggled in' feel to their home, it can be super easy to create the right vibe and feeling and without breaking the bank too! It's all about using the right accessories to good effect.

From mood lighting to wall art and everything in between, we have compiled 11 ways to make your house feel cosy and welcoming, so take a look and see if there is anything you could put into action in your home!