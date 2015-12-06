Your browser is out-of-date.

Nobody's perfect but your wardrobe can be

LOVE MAISON
When we start talking about creating the perfect wardrobe, girls and guys across the land get excited and start to cheer! It's no longer only thought of as a female trait to take care of your clothes and pride in your appearance, so it stands to reason that everybody will want to install the best wardrobe possible for the space available and the budget to hand.

You may not have thought too much about your wardrobe, but once you're through reading this ideabook, we know that you'll be thinking about your storage space with a renewed vigour and zest for interior design. Let's waste no more time and get wardrobe hunting!

1. Choose the right space in the room

Having a large closet is always a matter of space, particularly if your house does not have a lot of it to spare. However, you can still find the perfect wardrobe if you take your available room into account right from the start, as well as the shape of the space you have to play with.

This closet, from Grand Mobile, is every fashion lover's dream, being that it is enormous and yet, thanks to the positioning, it almost melts into the background, making sure that it is not the centre of attention. Having been selected to perfectly fit the available space in the room, it looks beautiful and bespoke, while serving up a delicious helping of practicality too. Yum!

2. Choose your style and colour palette

Once you know where you plan to install your perfect wardrobe, you need to start thinking about the colours and styles that you like, what will work with your existing decor and even about the future! There is little point in choosing something so 'out there' that in a few short years it will no longer be to your taste, so try to think about what future you may like!

We always think that sticking to a simple design will be most beneficial, as it can usually be updated easily and will always stay in style.

3. Select a mirror

Does anybody get dressed without a mirror close to hand? Well, perhaps supermodels are able to, but we like to make sure that we look as good as we feel before leaving the house, so with that in mind, a perfect wardrobe will always need a fabulous mirror included!

If you wardrobe needs to be a little smaller than you would like, due to space constraints, we don't think you can go wrong with a freestanding full-length mirror installed next to it and if you keep the styling simple, nothing will look out of place. After all, you've got to make sure you're ready for your close up, haven't you?

4. Settle on the right shelves and cupboards

What do you have more of; hanging clothes or foldables? We are steadfast jeans and jumper wearers, meaning that we look for plenty of cubbyhole space to fold and stash our clothes into, but your perfect wardrobe might have very different requirements!

Take a look at this fabulous closet that has clearly been created for an accessories fan! The hidden rail compartment is perfect for draping and displaying scarves, while taking up little space. This could be easily adapted for shoe fanatics too, so really have a think about what you buy the most!

5. Get the lighting right

With a fantastic and, we hope, flattering mirror in place, you need to give some consideration to adding beautiful lighting to your perfect wardrobe. How else will you be able to check for loose threads before you head out the door?

We love this walk-in wardrobe, that is an off-shoot from the master bedroom, as the lighting has been kept so dazzling and bright that there would be no mistaking your white shirt from your cream one, or your Louboutin pumps for your Jimmy Choos. 

6. Accommodate your accessories

You might think that you don't own a lot of accessories, but once you have to house them all, we bet you'll be surprised just how many you have! From jewellery through to handbags and shoes and every little thing in between, suddenly you need a whole wardrobe just for your add ons! 

The perfect wardrobe will make short and easy work of housing and displaying all of your optional extras, but take the time to think about what you own the most of. If handbags are your go to accessory, cubbyholes will suit you best, but for jewellery lovers, velvet lined drawers might be a more worthwhile investment.

7. Include functional drawers

Even the most organised amongst us will have things in our possession that we don't necessarily want out on display and for these things we think that lovely deep drawers are a must! Offering a great way to hide unfashionable items away, while still keeping them within easy reach, drawers are a must have addition in any perfect wardrobe. Whether it's ugly Christmas jumpers or things people have knitted for you, everything needs a home, just not a visible one!

For more fabulous storage ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Bedroom Storage. We think you'll be suitably inspired!

Are you now rethinking your wardrobe? Tell us what you need more space for!

