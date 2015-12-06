Trendy wall ideas you can copy!

When you think about the elements in your home that have the biggest impacts, it makes perfect sense that your walls are top of the list. They are numerous, large and found in every room, otherwise, there would be no rooms!

Knowing what to do with your walls can be a bit tricky. Do you paint them, wallpaper, maybe expose the bricks that are under the plaster? It's a real minefield, but we think we have found some amazing ideas for you and best of all, they are all super simple and based around one technique; wall painting. Don't worry that you need to be an expert, we've got all levels of experience and knowledge covered, so grab a paintbrush and let's get creative!