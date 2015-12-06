A Simply Farm-tastic Home

If you were to take just one quick look at this house, you might be forgiven for thinking that it was just a pretty farmhouse and that there are hundreds, if not thousands dotted around the UK. On closer inspection, however, the true beauty, stature and attention to detail comes into view at Les Prevosts Farm makes it very clear that it is not like any other renovation.
Stunning lines, perfectly finished walls and the seamless integration of new additions all make this a family home that stands for elegance, design and chic glamour and it does so with a modest and humble feel. Let's take a closer look and see if you might be tempted to turn your back on city living in favour of something a little more rustic.
What a beautiful façade! The yellows, blues and greys of the locally sourced stones are making light work of elevating this house from the realms of 'standard' farmhouses, while the nod to tradition, in the form of a thatched roof, looks sensational.
By no means a small property, Les Prevosts Farm has been turned around by the team at CCD Architects but managed to retain a distinctly humble feeling. There is nothing boastful, nor extravagent about the house, rather, it simply exists and looks beautiful whilst doing so, which is the very essence of nature and rural living.
From the front of the farmhouse, you might not expect there to be any modern additions, especially given the fact that a thatched roof has been installed, but when you walk around to the back, a picture perfect golden timber extension sits proudly, looking as at home as any other component of the property.
Far from looking out of place, the extension, which houses a dining area, complements the timber window and door frames wonderfully and reminds us, once again, that we are out in the country. A truly seamless integration, this has added a wealth of space and detracted from nothing. Perfect!
Let's be honest; having taken in the size of the building, seen how lovely the rear extension was and with the artisan stonework firmly in our minds, we all knew that the interior was going to be something special, didn't we? Did you, however, think it would be this spectacular?
Left remarkably open plan, this kitchen/dining room has managed to incorporate all of the beauty of the external building techniques into the interior scheme, but without making it feel as though the inhabitants are living in a cave. With not a scrap of plaster or paint, nature is accessorising fabulously, with reclaimed timber framing elements wherever possible. Even a modern kitchen looks perfectly at home. How are they doing this?
Here is the interior of the lovely timber framed extension that we saw on the back of the farmhouse and it's only now that you can really begin to get an accurate sense of the scale and stature of the house itself. The extension looked relatively modest form the outside, but from here, looks enormous, so the main property must be a very impressive size!
The perfect location for sociable dinner parties and get-togethers, this section of the ground floor looks as though it has long been in place and the choice of antique furniture is a wonderfully inspired way to keep the illusion going.
As we travel up the stairs, we are treated to a wonderful view of the raised brace bar roof trusses and the rustic balcony railings that are working together to really support the rustic styling that is prevalent throughout this amazing project.
Still without any finishing work on the walls, the upstairs is a perfect mirror of the lower floor and tells us that the bare stonework is most definitely a feature that has been kept throughout. Simple lighting is helping to showcase the natural hues and tones in the walls and giving such a homely and cosy ambiance that we are finding it hard to look away!
We expected nothing less than a wildly welcoming and cosy living room and we are not disappointed. The aged beams, stonework and natural wood flooring are all combining to offer up a restful and relaxing space that naturally encourages discussion rather than television watching. We can only imagine what a sheer delight it must be to unwind in a room so tranquil!
An absolute treasure of a property, we hope you enjoyed taking a closer look at all the stunning features at play. If you did, take a look at this Ideabook: The Ultimate Farmhouse Renovation. If farmhouses interest you, we think you'll love what has been achieved!