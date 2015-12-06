A Simply Farm-tastic Home

If you were to take just one quick look at this house, you might be forgiven for thinking that it was just a pretty farmhouse and that there are hundreds, if not thousands dotted around the UK. On closer inspection, however, the true beauty, stature and attention to detail comes into view at Les Prevosts Farm makes it very clear that it is not like any other renovation.

Stunning lines, perfectly finished walls and the seamless integration of new additions all make this a family home that stands for elegance, design and chic glamour and it does so with a modest and humble feel. Let's take a closer look and see if you might be tempted to turn your back on city living in favour of something a little more rustic.