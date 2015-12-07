A Highlands Farmhouse in Perfect Harmony

When bad extensions happen to good houses the results can be devastating. This can often be the case when old and new are brought together in a jarring and unharmonious way but, thankfully, there is no worry of that here!
This special project involved the demolition of a number of existing outbuildings in conjunction with the renovation and extension of a heritage cottage. With a lot going on and a modest site to complete it all in, there was a very prominent risk that the end result could be less than perfect, but thanks to a talented design team that held onto the reigns the finished property is a flagrant success.
Come with us while we take a closer look and see if you love the combination of old and new elements to make a perfect family home.
What a great opening shot! This picture really demonstrates just how much has been done to the original property, with a golden-clad block sitting proudly against the painted stonework of the existing house, as well as a modern metal framed extension.
On paper, the medley of styles and materials probably shouldn't work and yet in person they have come together to offer a wealth of usable space and a palette of natural tones and hues that simply blend together. Architects Scotland have managed something quite extraordinary with this humble house.
Looking down the length of the timber extension, we can see just how stunning the natural wood is and though it is a bright golden now, it will no doubt mellow in time, to become a little more synonymous with the Scottish weather, which is so perfectly captured here!
The sharp lines of the cladding are a fantastic contrast to the non-uniform painted white stonework of the main body and by introducing new shapes and curves to a traditional cottage, the ambiance is forever altered, in a good way.
When stunning natural wood and crisp white render meet, the results always seem to be amazing and this really is no exception. Though new, the timber frame is so classic in style that it makes easy work of blending in with the rest of the structure and offers a warm contrast to the cool white of the walls and the dark slate grey of the roof.
With every part of this building looking truly connected to nature, it comes as no surprise that these additions reach out into the back garden. The intrinsic connection to the environment is really tangible here and we love how organic it feels!
With a lot going on with the exterior, we think the decision to keep the inside a little more traditional and humble is a great call. Had an ultra contemporary kitchen been installed, for example, it would have felt almost as though the house was trying too hard to be something it isn't. With this modest Shaker style installation, a nod to the heritage of the property is gently initiated, with natural tones featured outside being mimicked in the floor and wall tiles.
Though modernising is sometimes a good thing, we think it takes more strength to recognise when a house needs to retain some of its history and styling and to follow through with that course of action.
Few houses can claim to be so happily situated as this one, with amazing views out into rural Scotland, so it is totally understandable that when adding extensions, much of them were to be taken up with glazing. Why would you want to impede that view, after all?
We love the use of an anthracite grey framework, as is looks far softer than black would have and it blends harmoniously with the cream walls to offer up a muted and warm colour palette. We think that a comfortable sofa would be the perfect addition here, as an ideal location for taking in the view.
Well this is a little different. While the rest of the house looks to have been kept quite simple and traditional, we think its a bit of fun that the timber extension has been put to good use as a bathroom! Just imagine enjoying a hot bath, with the sliding doors opened up fully; you'd feel like you were outside! Thankfully, with no overlooking neighbours, privacy will be maintained, making for a cheeky and whimsical little addition.
