A Highlands Farmhouse in Perfect Harmony

When bad extensions happen to good houses the results can be devastating. This can often be the case when old and new are brought together in a jarring and unharmonious way but, thankfully, there is no worry of that here!

This special project involved the demolition of a number of existing outbuildings in conjunction with the renovation and extension of a heritage cottage. With a lot going on and a modest site to complete it all in, there was a very prominent risk that the end result could be less than perfect, but thanks to a talented design team that held onto the reigns the finished property is a flagrant success.

Come with us while we take a closer look and see if you love the combination of old and new elements to make a perfect family home.