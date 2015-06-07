10 walk-in shower ideas

Sometimes it is life's simple pleasures that bring us the most joy and happiness. Be it food, laughter, the sun on your back, time spent with friends or family, or something as primitive as taking a long bath or warm shower. It really is the little things in life that count. There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day at work, or winding down after a hard gym session, in a long, relaxing, warm shower. No longer is a shower just a shower. These days, modern bathrooms can be fitted out with the latest and greatest in luxurious shower designs. While many small apartments can only manage enough space for a shower/bath combination, if you have room for a walk-in shower in your home, make the most of your afforded space. A bathroom renovation is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, worthwhile investments in upgrading your home. These luxurious walk-in showers display what is possible in a modern bathroom; everything from rain shower heads, massage shower jets, shower/sauna/steam room combinations, shower seating, shower lighting, dual shower heads, and everything in between.