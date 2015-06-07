10 walk-in shower ideas

Sometimes it is life's simple pleasures that bring us the most joy and happiness. Be it food, laughter, the sun on your back, time spent with friends or family, or something as primitive as taking a long bath or warm shower. It really is the little things in life that count. There is no better feeling than coming home after a long day at work, or winding down after a hard gym session, in a long, relaxing, warm shower. No longer is a shower just a shower. These days, modern bathrooms can be fitted out with the latest and greatest in luxurious shower designs. While many small apartments can only manage enough space for a shower/bath combination, if you have room for a walk-in shower in your home, make the most of your afforded space. A bathroom renovation is undoubtedly one of, if not the most, worthwhile investments in upgrading your home. These luxurious walk-in showers display what is possible in a modern bathroom; everything from rain shower heads, massage shower jets, shower/sauna/steam room combinations, shower seating, shower lighting, dual shower heads, and everything in between.
This bathroom looks like it straight off the set of a Hollywood film. It oozes luxurious class, where every fine detail has been carefully selected. Designed by Sculleries of Stockbridge, the walk-in shower is the obvious centrepiece. Incorporating a shower from Dornbracht, one of the world's leading steam shower manufacturers, the design also employs Arbescato marble, complemented by the intimate feeling induced by rich oak timber. Whilst the lampshade casts warm tones and patterned shadows across the walls, the lucky occupants no doubt feel an overwhelming sensation of relaxation every time they step into this walk-in shower.
This walk-in shower from Nordic Saunas and Steam is a no-holds-barred example of shower luxury. What better place to wind down (or wake up) each day than in a space that includes a grand rainfall shower head with incorporated downlights, and the unmistakable addition of shower jets massaging your whole back from behind. This walk-in shower is also a steam room, which has many known health benefits such as helping to improve breathing, as well as helping those with skin conditions.
In this Art Deco inspired bathroom from Drummonds, a walk-in shower/steam room combination complete with shower seating invites us in through the warehouse-inspired shower doors. In an ode to Film Noir, the dominant colours of black and white set a mood that honours the black and white films of the 1940s.
In this modern fit-out of an old home in London by Bolans Architects, lighting is the key design element, with interesting lighting captivating us wherever we look; from the stairs to the shelving units, and even in the walk-in shower. What better way to set the mood than turn the bathroom lights off, to allow the incorporated lighting of the shower to create a tranquil atmosphere like no other.
In a bathroom of bold contrasts that blend together harmoniously, this loft bathroom from Burlanes Interiors addresses the owners brief to create a boutique hotel style bathroom perfectly. Exposed timber beams and a timber door are paired with distinctly different elements such as polished stainless steel and bright white porcelain. These do not clash, but rather complement each other. The walk-in shower is tucked up again the far wall, with a transparent shower wall to enhance the roomy feeling.
Chameleon Designs Interiors have completed the design and refurbishment of a home in Kent, which includes this marvellous walk-in shower, which instantly grabs our attention thanks to its gold-like colour. Using smaller tiles in varying tones of brown and gold, the shower looks something like a stack of tiny gold bullions.
Something completely different again is this walk-in shower from bathrooms.com, which adds a touch of natural flair with a floral mural donning the wall and invigorating an otherwise undistinguished bathroom. Paired with floral wall hangings and a small planter, the bathroom is immediately brought to life to become a welcoming space to greet you every morning.
We absolutely love this teak walk-in shower room from William Garvey, which again shows us the diversity of modern bathroom design. The options really are endless. What better way to bring that revered spa feeling into your own home than incorporating timber into your bathroom. Who needs a visit to a spa when you have a luxurious walk-in shower waiting for you?
We all know open plan homes have become the norm when it comes to designing a new build or renovation. Taking open plan to the next level is this bathroom complete with walk-in shower, designed by Urban Cape Interiors. Interestingly, the bathroom is adjacent to the living room of the home, with a spacious walk-in shower and TV for relaxing in the tub.
This bathroom from Davis Carrier Bathrooms is made up of clean, crisp lines and bold forms to create a bathroom to be proud of. Stately, simple colours dress a bathroom of ultra-modern fixtures and fittings, all following a common theme of strict geometry. From the basins to the taps, to the shower head, and even the walk-in shower drain is square!
