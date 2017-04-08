homify 360° Tour: An Ordinary Family Home with a Ravishing Interior

Today on homify 360° we take a look at the interiors of a modern family home completed by the interior design professionals of Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Seeing as we all know how important the heart of the home (i.e. the kitchen) is, we thought we’d zoom in on this particular house’s culinary space, which was styled up in a most charming and eye-catching way via colours, spacious layouts, functional elements and lighting.
Let’s take a look!
First things first – the rear side of the house, to see how the façade adorns the house from the outside. While the kitchen is located in the ground-floor volume on the left (with the sloping roof), the conservatory/sunroom structure on the right serves as a play space for the little ones, plus helps bring in adequate amounts of natural lighting.
In the kitchen, we can see what a big difference a little colour can make to a space – just have a look at that bright blue stove and how prominent it becomes thanks to the whites and silvers surrounding it.
Designed in a U-shaped layout, this kitchen is all about providing functionality with its style, while also ensuring enough workspace (and legroom) for more than one cook at a time.
Sharing the open-plan layout with the kitchen is an informal little dining space, located right behind the peninsula (where we can also have a relaxing seat to keep the host company).
The cool colour palette is continued most successfully with blue hues adorning select appliances and décor pieces. And seeing as windows and skylights were also included here, it means this is one space of the house that will definitely never experience a feeling of gloominess.
Taking a few steps back from the kitchen/dining area, we can see how easily accessible it is from the front door, as the entryway opens up quite comfortably onto this room, a bathroom and the staircase.
