This Enfield family got a fab and functional extension

Architectural firm GOASTUDIO from London are in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight, which sees a modern family home in Enfield being treated to an extension – one of the most popular ways to gain some extra space nowadays.
The idea behind the single-storey extension (and some internal alterations) was to create an enlarged kitchen and dining area on the house’s ground floor. In addition, a change in floor levels resulted in a raised terrace out back to link up the interior spaces with the outdoors.
Let's take a look at the completed results…
Quite the spacious layout, don’t you agree? The new terrace acts as the go-between surface that divides the rear garden from the interiors / new extension. And just look how charming and cosy it has been styled up via potted plants and a quaint little cafe dining set.
Inside the new extension, the kitchen takes up prime space. Thanks to a sunny yellow adorning the backsplash, this culinary space enjoys quite the cheerful look.
But don’t overlook the practical side of things, for a centre island conjures up ample worktop space as well as an informal dining area, while a peninsula neatly separates the kitchen from the adjoining area, which turns out to be…
… the dining room, sharing in the open-plan layout of the kitchen.
Notice how subtle material- and colour changes further enhance the separation between the two spaces, like the exposed brick wall in the dining area, the wooden surfaces of the kitchen being more beige, the yellows of the kitchen contrasting with the reds of the dining space, etc.
To neatly finish off this open-plan layout, a lounge area was also added in, marked by the plush L-shaped sofa and fantastically patterned floor rug.
And don’t overlook the industrial-style pendants dangling above the lounge area – another clever element to physically separate the one space from the other (notice how each area has their own unique lighting fixtures).
