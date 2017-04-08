This Enfield family got a fab and functional extension

Architectural firm GOASTUDIO from London are in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight, which sees a modern family home in Enfield being treated to an extension – one of the most popular ways to gain some extra space nowadays.

The idea behind the single-storey extension (and some internal alterations) was to create an enlarged kitchen and dining area on the house’s ground floor. In addition, a change in floor levels resulted in a raised terrace out back to link up the interior spaces with the outdoors.

Let’s take a look at the completed results…