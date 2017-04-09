The Wiltshire home transformed by a dreamy extension

Today on homify 360°, we see how some bricks, cement, glass and a few other elements saved the day in terms of space and style. Yes, a new extension caused an existing house in the heart of Marlborough, which suffered from poor connection to the rear, south-facing garden, to have a brand-new outlook on life, not to mention enjoy buckets and buckets more of natural lighting filtering indoors.
Designscape Architects Ltd are the experts behind this project. Let’s see how they fared…
How cute! The simple construction of the new extension comprises a galvanized metal frame and glazing to the garden elevations to maximise views and connections. In addition, the external east elevation maintains privacy by continuing the existing boundary wall with matching hand-made red bricks.
From inside, the new space is accessed via a new wide structural opening from the refurbished kitchen.
How lovely does that modern extension look when paired with the existing brick-clad structure, especially since they contrast so magnificently with one another?
A bay window at first-floor level further enhances views out from the house, overlooking the green roof of the new garden room.
Planted with wild flowers to conceal the skylight of the extension, this rooftop fits in quite superbly with the lush garden. How often does one see such a sleek and slim modern extension with a lush rooftop design?
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Before we depart, we take a look at the interior space of the new extension, which has been styled up into a charming little lounge. Wicker furniture with plush pillows, as well as a comfy floor rug, ensure a most comfortable relaxation spot, which is made even more tranquil by the clear garden views.
For other successful extension projects, have a look at: An Elstree Family's Extraordinary Extension.