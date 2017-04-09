The Wiltshire home transformed by a dreamy extension

Today on homify 360°, we see how some bricks, cement, glass and a few other elements saved the day in terms of space and style. Yes, a new extension caused an existing house in the heart of Marlborough, which suffered from poor connection to the rear, south-facing garden, to have a brand-new outlook on life, not to mention enjoy buckets and buckets more of natural lighting filtering indoors.

Designscape Architects Ltd are the experts behind this project. Let’s see how they fared…