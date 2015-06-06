Not only is the the thought of any renovation slightly daunting, it is also twice as exciting. Dreaming up a new space in your home and watching it come to fruition is highly rewarding, and is more often than not, a worthwhile investment financially. That was certainly the case for this family, who enlisted the skills of in-toto, once they decided it was time for a new kitchen to form a space better suited to their busy lifestyle. The previous kitchen of their 1950s detached home in Newcastle Upon Tyne was small and dated, and as you will soon see, the new version couldn't be further from what it used to be. To see how to make the most of your kitchen, and help it to become a space that is so much more than just for cooking, take a look below.