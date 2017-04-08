Your browser is out-of-date.

16 British flowerbeds that would get the neighbours talking

press profile homify
Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
We don't want to encourage you to get embroiled in a dispute with your neighbours, but a little healthy competition isn't a bad thing, especially in terms of gorgeous garden creation! 

With the sun starting to make a regular appearance here in the UK, gardeners are sure to find themselves getting very busy, creating stunning floral displays that can rival the best stands at the Royal Chelsea Flower Show, but we want to give you a little inspiration to create something of your own. 

Take a look at some of our favourite British flowerbeds and see if you might fancy emulating them and don't forget; a little jealousy isn't a bad thing. You might want to remind your neighbours of that though as your garden could be about to look spectacular!

1. We love the use of the terrain here, to create stepped flowerbeds that look utterly beguiling! All that wood is gorgeous too.

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

2. The almost natural and wild vibe that runs throughout this garden makes it so sweet and charming. We bet there is a lot of wildlife present here!

homify Country style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. For a really envy-inducing scheme, some uniform planting is key. Small but shapely topiaries have really made this flowerbed something special and so neat!

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

4. Wow! We wouldn't want to live next door to such a perfectly sculpted garden! The jealousy would be too much to bear! These flowerbeds are exceptionally luscious and full though.

Eco Fencing project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Eco Fencing project

Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

5. Who says that flowerbeds can't be functional as well as pretty? These vegetable beds look amazing and provide endless sustenance too.

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden
homify

​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

homify
homify
homify

6. Path-side flowerbeds are a wonderful way to make a little more ceremony of every part of your garden and guarantee some serious envy!

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

7. Vibrant planters add such dynamic flair to your flowerbeds and will definitely get your neighbours peeping out from behind their curtains!

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

8. Flowerbeds that focus on great ground coverage always look full, mature and well-considered. Just look at these super examples!

A curved deck links the seating area to the house Lush Garden Design Asian style garden
Lush Garden Design

A curved deck links the seating area to the house

Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design
Lush Garden Design

9. Let's not forget that some gorgeous lighting will really pick out the beautiful colours and nuances of your flowerbeds. This example is a showstopper!

Lighting Borrowed Space Modern garden
Borrowed Space

Lighting

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

10. For flowerbeds that really look perfect, you need to stick to plants that would naturally grow in the area. Just look at how cohesive this country garden looks!

Surrey contemporary country garden, Arthur Road Landscapes Arthur Road Landscapes Modern garden
Arthur Road Landscapes

Surrey contemporary country garden

Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes

11. GORGEOUS! A heady mix of vibrant blooms, all within a prescribed colour scheme, mixed with some Buxus balls must have the neighbours here green with envy.

homify Classic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. If our neighbours had a little alpine flowerbed in their garden, we wouldn't trust ourselves to not copy it straight away! Just look at all the colours!

Create a colourful alpine garden., Ice Alpines Ice Alpines Classic style garden
Ice Alpines

Create a colourful alpine garden.

Ice Alpines
Ice Alpines
Ice Alpines

13. It takes some stunning flowerbeds to overshadow circular lawns, but these ones really manage it! Vibrant, dynamic and full to bursting, they are amazing!

Circular lawns and traditional planting scheme Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and traditional planting scheme

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

14. If you like your statement flowerbeds a little more understated, how about simply planting a variety of green bushes? It really captures the traditional heritage look!

Formal Structural Garden - view across terrace to lower lawn homify Modern garden
homify

Formal Structural Garden—view across terrace to lower lawn

homify
homify
homify

15. Picking a phenomenal colour scheme for flowerbeds will guarantee that all eyes are on them. You don't have to go for pink, but boy, this picture is tempting us to!

My Cheshire Garden - Peonies, Bowl of Beauty - Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire Classic style garden
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

My Cheshire Garden—Peonies, Bowl of Beauty—Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire
Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire

16. We'll leave you with this unusual but guaranteed to cause jealousy garden! The flowerbed has been turned into an art gallery and we can't stop staring! Outrageous!

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 creative ways to make your hedges the star of the show.

homify 360° Tour: An Ordinary Family Home with a Ravishing Interior
Did any of these gardens make your creativity burst into bloom?

