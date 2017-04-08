8 draught-busting solutions to seriously cut your costs

Ask any eco-designers and they'll tell you how vital it is to get your home as energy efficient as possible, which is why we're going to give you a host of top tips for minimising draughts in your home.
It's so easy to shrug off a draught as simple an annoyance, but in actual fact, it could be costing you a lot of money in wasted energy bills, which could be better spent elsewhere in your home.
If you've noticed a breeze in your living room or a chill in your bathroom, read on, as we might have a solution for you, right here!
Even if you have modern glazing, a simple blown unit or perished window seal will create a costly draught. Check all of your windows every year, just to make sure they are maintaining an air-tight barrier and if they aren't, it's time to invest in a little maintenance.
Your front door is a natural draught source, but you can reduce how much air flows in through and around it! Install seals around the edges and draught-excluding brushes in your letterbox and for an extra touch, hang a heavy curtain behind it too. It'll actually add some serious style.
If you have period fireplaces in your home that you don't plan to use, be sure to block up the chimney to prevent cold air flowing into your home. Simple newspapers are a cost-effective way to stuff the vent fully and as long as you don't light a fire, you won't run the risk of any accidents!
Floorboards and skirting have a nasty habit of letting draughts through them, but you do need to keep your floors well ventilated, so what can you do? Locate the worst source of cold air and add an area rug, or some silicone sealant, in the case of skirting draughts. So easy!
Loft hatches might give you easy access to bonus space in your home, but they can also be a really bad source of draughts! Combat this by adding some insulation lagging to the top of your hatch, with an overlap to form an airtight barrier, when the hatch is shut.
Where your pipes enter your walls, you'll notice that the holes are always a little larger than they need to be, which means dreaded draughts! You can easily fill these gaps with expanding foam and say goodbye to draughts and outrageous energy costs all at once.
If you've moved into a home that already had extractor fans in place, you might want to to check if they are actually still working! If not, it's time to block them up and prevent them from giving cold air an easy pathway into your home. This goes for bathrooms, kitchens and any other space with them in!
We know that you'll always be checking for large cracks in your external walls, but what do you do, if you find one? You seal it up! Plenty of cold air could blast through even the tiniest gap, so you need to fill the crack, seal it and refinish the whole area. If it convinces you to get on with things, the energy costs that you'll save should outweigh the cost of repair work!
