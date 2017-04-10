​The modern Cheshire home we've fallen in love with

For today’s homify 360°, we retreat to the beautiful countryside in Cheshire where an eye-catching dwelling is just waiting for us to explore it inside and out.
Inspired by the rural environment that surrounds it, the professionals in charge of this creation (Guy Taylor Associates) seemingly couldn’t decide which building material to use between brick and wood – so they used both!
Yes, as far as first impressions go, this stunning structure definitely grabs (and holds) our attention from the get-go – and then we haven’t even mentioned how ultra modern the interiors have been styled up…
Told you this house deserves a second look! Although the built of the structure is relatively simple, it is its combination of materials that make it so eye-catching.
The raw, exposed brick at the bottom contrasts with the rustic wooden panels at the top in every way imaginable: shape, texture, colour, pattern, etc. And yet both work together so fantastically to enhance the rural setting in which this house finds itself.
Don’t overlook the generous (or should it be ‘elongated’) windows that have been inserted on both ground- and top levels, appearing like slim slits to, together with the glass sliding door on the bottom, usher in batches of landscape views and natural lighting.
Just like the rear and side views, the front treats us to a striking look in terms of material and hues. However, this house is not just beauty and no brains – it enjoys extremely high levels of insulation and air-tightness combined with mechanical ventilation heat recovery (MVHR). The house benefits from on-site energy generation and an allotment to provide the occupiers with a truly sustainable home, turning this stunning structure into quite the green abode that’s ripe and ready for the 21st century.
To allow that landscape view (and natural lighting) to circulate most effectively inside, the ground floor makes mostly use of an open-plan layout, which includes a kitchen – make that a dream kitchen, for this culinary creation flaunts quite the sleek and stylish look that provides all the necessities: an island, ample worktop surfaces, informal dining space, adequate storage facilities, high-tech appliances and a top-quality design.
To provide the same clean and subtle look as the kitchen (and the exterior façade), the guest bedroom was styled up in an almost minimalist style. The bare necessities can be glimpsed here, and yet to avoid a clinical look, a fresh batch of cool colours was brought in to adorn the bed and bedside tables.
We end off our tour with a glimpse of the staircase that leads upstairs. And even here, a decent selection of clean lines, neutral hues and textured surfaces can be appreciated, as well as an overall clean look.
