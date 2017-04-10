​The modern Cheshire home we've fallen in love with

For today’s homify 360°, we retreat to the beautiful countryside in Cheshire where an eye-catching dwelling is just waiting for us to explore it inside and out.

Inspired by the rural environment that surrounds it, the professionals in charge of this creation (Guy Taylor Associates) seemingly couldn’t decide which building material to use between brick and wood – so they used both!

Yes, as far as first impressions go, this stunning structure definitely grabs (and holds) our attention from the get-go – and then we haven’t even mentioned how ultra modern the interiors have been styled up…