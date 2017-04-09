15 garden sheds that will make you want to upgrade yours

There are countless ways to upgrade your garden to become something just that little bit more special, but if you want to finish it with a real flourish, it's time to ditch the shabby old shed and replace it with something a little more exciting and fit for purpose!

Ask any gardener and they'll extol the virtues of having a handy shed in place, for storing tools and general DIY items, but it's all about getting the perfect style of outbuilding, don't you agree? From ultra contemporary through to sweet and simple, we've found a host of terrific sheds that will have you breaking your old one up for firewood in no time, so let's take a look!