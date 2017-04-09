Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 garden sheds that will make you want to upgrade yours

press profile homify press profile homify
Superior Garden Shed, CraneGardenBuildings CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds
Loading admin actions …

There are countless ways to upgrade your garden to become something just that little bit more special, but if you want to finish it with a real flourish, it's time to ditch the shabby old shed and replace it with something a little more exciting and fit for purpose! 

Ask any gardener and they'll extol the virtues of having a handy shed in place, for storing tools and general DIY items, but it's all about getting the perfect style of outbuilding, don't you agree? From ultra contemporary through to sweet and simple, we've found a host of terrific sheds that will have you breaking your old one up for firewood in no time, so let's take a look!

1. Wow! This shed is prettier than some full-size houses! Love that roof shape!

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage homify Prefabricated Garage
homify

Suffolk Hipped Roof Garage

homify
homify
homify

2. Who says you have to have something standard? A custom design is a real talking point!

Summerhouse, Mill & Jones Mill & Jones Rustic style garage/shed
Mill &amp; Jones

Summerhouse

Mill & Jones
Mill &amp; Jones
Mill & Jones

3. Super simple and understated varieties can be just as stylish and handy as a normal shed!

Utility cupboard The Chase Architecture Modern garage/shed
The Chase Architecture

Utility cupboard

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

4. Talk about making great use of wasted corner space! The shape here is just darling!

Posh Corner Shed Garden Affairs Ltd Classic style garage/shed Wood White shed,corner shed,garden,summerhouse,storage,white,quality,scandinavian,premium,luxury
Garden Affairs Ltd

Posh Corner Shed

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

5. Double doors give this shed a little more summerhouse appeal, which ups the sophistication of the garden.

Cley Summerhouse CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds cley summerhouse,garden shed
CraneGardenBuildings

Cley Summerhouse

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

6. A fresh coat of paint and some new window boxes could be all your shed needs!

Newly painted garden shed Cornus Garden Design Modern garage/shed Wood Grey
Cornus Garden Design

Newly painted garden shed

Cornus Garden Design
Cornus Garden Design
Cornus Garden Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wow! This shed has an integrated log store as well. Now that's taking garden storage to the next level.

Pioneer 2 - Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store Garden Affairs Ltd Modern garage/shed Wood White shed,pioneer,slanted roof,modern,store,luxury,premium
Garden Affairs Ltd

Pioneer 2—Garden Shed with Canopy/Log Store

Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd
Garden Affairs Ltd

8. Can you call something this large and lovely a shed? The owners do, so we'll play along too. However big must the lawnmower be?

Modern Garden Shed homify Modern garage/shed Wood Grey storage,garden,modern,contemporary,sliding door,city garden,premium,quality,futuristic,stylish
homify

Modern Garden Shed

homify
homify
homify

9. This is way too deluxe to be called a shed, but it could still be used in the same way. We want one just like it!

Manchester Art Studio, Spaceout Spaceout Modern bars & clubs Office buildings
Spaceout

Manchester Art Studio

Spaceout
Spaceout
Spaceout

10. Pretty as a picture! The heritage paint colour is such a super touch for integrating the shed into any country estate.

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds superior shed,garden shed,pent roof
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

11. It may be small, but it's wonderfully stylish, cute and effective! We'll take two!

Potting shed The Posh Shed Company Classic style garden
The Posh Shed Company

Potting shed

The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company
The Posh Shed Company

12. How about a little interior inspiration? Could you imagine having such a well organised shed? We need some racking, stat!

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds shed interior,interior,superior shed
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

13. Stealthy and contemporary, this little hidden gem puts all tatty garden sheds to shame!

Shadow Shed, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern houses
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Shadow Shed

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

14. What a jolly green shed! Tonally perfect with the rest of the garden, we are in love!

Superior Garden Shed CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds superior shed,two tone,garden shed
CraneGardenBuildings

Superior Garden Shed

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

15. This is almost too pretty to use as a simple shed! We do love the log store and country styling though!

The Blickling CraneGardenBuildings Garages & sheds national trust,shed,garden shed,small shed,traditional shed
CraneGardenBuildings

The Blickling

CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings
CraneGardenBuildings

For more charming garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 garden DIY projects perfect for spring days.

The Wiltshire home transformed by a dreamy extension
Which of these charming sheds can you imagine pottering in?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks