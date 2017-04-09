Your browser is out-of-date.

17 budget ways to make your bathroom the best room in the house

The Wilderness, Wilshire, Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
If you previously thought of your bathroom as a functional, but not necessarily fashionable room, then prepare to have your mind irrevocably changed—we are in no doubt as to how fabulous it really can be! But don't worry that we're going to tell you that you need an eye-watering redesign budget to attain a stylish and unforgettable space, as we are keen to show you some low-cost but impactful techniques to really up your bathroom's credentials. 

We think that bathroom designers far and wide will agree that we've really honed in on some amazing ideas here, so take a look and see which tips you fancy putting into practice and say bye-bye to your boring bathroom!

1. Splash out on a custom shower curtain or make your own, by stencilling a favourite quote onto an existing one!

King of Cotton Curtain King of Cotton
King of Cotton

King of Cotton Curtain

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

2. Upcycle a vintage rug as a stunning bath mat. Guests won't believe your attention to detail!

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

3. Transfer all of your toiletries into stylish, matching bottles for a more high-end look.

Handmade fat porcelain bottles Linda Bloomfield
Linda Bloomfield

Handmade fat porcelain bottles

Linda Bloomfield
Linda Bloomfield
Linda Bloomfield

4. Invest in a fancy-looking mirror that ups the glamour factor of the whole room.

Bathroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bathroom, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

5. Ladder shelves are a cheap and easy way to add unusual, eye-catching and handy storage!

Ypsy, contract project homify
homify

Ypsy, contract project

homify
homify
homify

6. Painting a radiator is a great way to add a cool accent colour into the mix.

Montreal Cast Iron Bath Without Tap Holes UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Montreal Cast Iron Bath Without Tap Holes

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

7. Speaking of colour, coordinate all your accessories for a designer-inspired and cohesive look.

Een nieuwe look voor je badkamer, Bath & Living
Bath &amp; Living

Bath & Living
Bath &amp; Living
Bath & Living

8. Splurge on some super soft towels and the rest of the room will naturally feel more expensive too!

Organic Fairtrade Cotton Towels King of Cotton
King of Cotton

Organic Fairtrade Cotton Towels

King of Cotton
King of Cotton
King of Cotton

9. A faux crystal chandelier will add so much drama and decadence! Only you'll know it didn't cost a bomb!

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

10. Never underestimate what an impact some fresh flowers will make! Such an elegant touch.

Bath, Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

Bath

Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S
Herstal A/S

11. Chic rustic touches, such as woven baskets, will add a natural charm to any bathroom.

Beach & Bath, Ville & Campagne - Home collection
Ville &amp; Campagne—Home collection

Beach & Bath

Ville & Campagne - Home collection
Ville &amp; Campagne—Home collection
Ville & Campagne - Home collection

12. Modular storage is cost-effective and can be added to at any point, if the need arises.

Law bath, FAdesign
FAdesign

FAdesign
FAdesign
FAdesign

13. Add a gorgeous room diffuser for a fresh and invigorating scent every day. You know this tip makes sense!

Apartamento de 40 metros quadrados., Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

14. A polished metal bath caddy offers a promise of luxurious relaxation that no other room can compete with.

Master Bath Clean Design
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

15. Add a little wall art to inject culture into every room! Mirrored picture frames will look amazing!

Ванная комната, Sergey Artiomov
Sergey Artiomov

Sergey Artiomov
Sergey Artiomov
Sergey Artiomov

16. How about splashing out on a really eye-catching statement bath? Even Her Majesty the Queen wouldn't sniff at this one!

The Flag Bath BC Designs
BC Designs

The Flag Bath

BC Designs
BC Designs
BC Designs

17. Get clever with your storage, to maintain clear countertops and a minimal look. This toilet roll holder placement is pretty ingenious too!

Kid's Bath Clean Design
Clean Design

Kid's Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours.

Which of these ideas can't you resist trying out?

