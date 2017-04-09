17 budget ways to make your bathroom the best room in the house

If you previously thought of your bathroom as a functional, but not necessarily fashionable room, then prepare to have your mind irrevocably changed—we are in no doubt as to how fabulous it really can be! But don't worry that we're going to tell you that you need an eye-watering redesign budget to attain a stylish and unforgettable space, as we are keen to show you some low-cost but impactful techniques to really up your bathroom's credentials.

We think that bathroom designers far and wide will agree that we've really honed in on some amazing ideas here, so take a look and see which tips you fancy putting into practice and say bye-bye to your boring bathroom!