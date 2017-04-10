14 stone gardens ideas you can easily copy

Choosing the right garden design for you is a tricky nut to crack. You need to get the right balance of the aesthetic that you want, but also ensure that you aren't signing yourself up for a schedule of maintenance that you simply can't commit to—and we've found a perfect compromise! Using stone as a main material in your garden will not only guarantee masses of style, it looks neat, requires little ongoing care and really makes a dramatic statement too, if you go all out with your stone selection.

Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that stone gardens are an absolute delight to create, manage and admire, so if you could be tempted by one, come and take a look at the fantastic selection we've found for you to, potentially, emulate, and see which takes your fancy.