14 stone gardens ideas you can easily copy

Choosing the right garden design for you is a tricky nut to crack. You need to get the right balance of the aesthetic that you want, but also ensure that you aren't signing yourself up for a schedule of maintenance that you simply can't commit to—and we've found a perfect compromise! Using stone as a main material in your garden will not only guarantee masses of style, it looks neat, requires little ongoing care and really makes a dramatic statement too, if you go all out with your stone selection.
Ask any gardener and they'll tell you that stone gardens are an absolute delight to create, manage and admire, so if you could be tempted by one, come and take a look at the fantastic selection we've found for you to, potentially, emulate, and see which takes your fancy.
Neat, boxed-in and perfectly zen, a raised border with some piquant white shingle is all you need to create an eye-catching display.
A dramatic stone path will always be a natural attention-grabber and we think this example is charming! Set into the lawn, there is a really organic and carefree look to the finished space.
This is such a sweet idea! Set yourself up with a little potting area, surrounded by shingle, and you'll have a mess-free space for plant prep and a really beautiful little feature too.
Stone slabs make for wonderfully contemporary garden paths, but be sure to choose something that has at least a little grip, to prevent slips and falls. Keep your slab shape large but simple and it will really add some drama to your garden.
If you like a really neat finish, how about combining smooth paving slabs with small shingle? You'll have a pretty all-stone accent to your garden and won't have to worry about pesky weeds springing up either.
How delightful is this? By accenting a fire pit with well chosen gravel, you can really finish the installation off to a professional standard! It just looks so high-end!
Creating a natural interplay between stone and water will always make your garden scheme really come alive but you don't need a huge display for it to be impactful! This small set up looks amazing!
For courtyard gardens that need to be low maintenance, finishing the edges with some pretty shingle is the perfect way to get that neat and unfussy look you want, but still be able to accessorise, with a few potted plants.
When it comes to integrating a perfect pond into your garden, stone will be your new best friend! Ideal for finishing the edges and adding a touch of magic, you can vary the styles, sizes and varieties of stone, to really add some flair.
Blimey! Talk about low maintenance but stunning! Using gravel and your main material, instead of grass, means that your garden will always look so well put together. Add a few potted plants and a path and you're done!
The white shingle here almost looks like snow! What a pretty contrast to bright green grass and full borders! It's also a fantastically easy way to create a path! Simply dig up the shape of the path, fill with stones and you're done!
The angular nature of this garden is perfectly supported and highlighted with shingle edging and smooth patio slabs. It also makes the transition from patio to lawn to seamless and natural!
You know what always looks good with natural stone? Organic wood! Because they are both found in nature, they simple work perfectly together and we can't help but love the idea of wooden paving steps, surrounded by crisp gravel, for a neat yet natural look.
Even if you don't have a garden, in the strictest sense of the word, you can add some stone accents to your outdoor space! These vertical planters, filled with succulents and gravel, really add a desert garden vibe, to just a simple exterior wall!
