9 Genius Decluttering Tips From Pros

segmenta - Sliding glass door wardrobes, Lamco Design LTD Lamco Design LTD BedroomWardrobes & closets
Professional cleaners and organisers must have the tidiest homes in the whole of the UK, and we NEED to know how they do it! Try as we might, we simply can't ever seem to capture the same levels of organisation and neatness that they do—until now! We think that we've tapped into a handful of their best tips and we're going to share them with you today, to help you embrace a far more streamlined and organised home. 

From making more of the walls in your kitchen through to adding storage, to your storage, you're going to love these ideas and the ease with which they'll help you to make your home run smoothly—so let's take a look!

1. Use your walls more creatively.

Blackboard
If you always find that your kitchen counters are getting cluttered, you might need to put your walls to better use! Blackboard walls always look amazing, but instead of using them just for aesthetics, how about adding some shelves and writing on the wall, in chalk, what is on the shelf? You'll never confuse side plates with dinner platters again and you'll free up lots of cupboard space.

2. Divide up your drawers.

Bespoke tie drawer
Storage drawers are amazing, but you can really heighten the impact and usefulness of them by simply adding some dividers. Wouldn't you love to not need to empty everything out every day, when you're looking for a specific pair of earrings or a certain tie? We know we would!

3. Repurpose haberdashery furniture.

Vintage Haberdashery counter
Have you ever noticed how difficult it is to house bedlinen and towels? They're so bulky and simply swallow up normal drawer space, but if you look out for haberdashery cabinets, they are built for larger textile items! Sliding drawers makes access a doddle and, the furniture itself will always look gorgeous!

4. Employ seasonal baskets.

Basket
This is an amazing idea and we wish we'd though of it before! Have baskets for all your seasonal accessories and keep them in the shed, so that everybody knows where to look for specific items! Your winter basket might have scarves and hats, while your summer one might have swimming accessories and water bottles. This will really prevent messy searches!

5. Designate a place for toys.

Toy box "Pitagoras sigh"
We know that kids aren't the tidiest humans on the planet, but if you give them their own storage unit and tell that to decide where all their toys will live in it, you might find that they take a lot of pride in keeping everything where it belongs. Chests, shelves and modular cubby holes are all great options that kids will find fun to use.

6. Keep like with like in your drawers.

Farmhouse Ivory 9 Drawer Chest
Just wait until you see this idea! You'll wonder how you didn't think of it before! Have certain drawers dedicated to singular items and you'll never have to search for anything again. For example, have a drawer where ALL the candles live, from tapered through to church and even birthday cake varieties. Just add some dividers and pop them all in together! How simple is that?

Need help with your home project?
7. Have a secret stocktake system.

Vintage Red Metal Storage Drawer
If you simple can't bear to ever throw anything away, invest in some storage boxes, number them, have a spreadsheet on your computer that tells you what is in each box and pop them up the in the loft. You'll be able to see where everything is at a glance, but not need clutter everywhere. Genius!

8. Roll your t-shirts.

Casa em Sonoma, California
If you want a neater and more space-efficient closet, you need to start rolling those t-shirts! Well, anything that doesn't absolutely need to be hung can be rolled and stacked and you'll be shocked at both how neat the finished look is and how much extra space you have garnered. 

9. Have moveable organisation stations.

Inspiration
In a home office or creative studio space, it's never a bad idea to have some mobile organisation. Think about investing in a crafts trolley, which can house all your stationery or perhaps tools, so that when you need it, it is right next to you and at all other times, can be hidden away. Talk about a time saver!

For more organisational tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Wardrobe organisation made simple.

An ordinary 70s terrace gets a bold new extension
Are you going to put any of these ideas to the test? How about that personal stocktake one?

