16 Brilliant and Inspiring Kitchen Extensions to Make You Want to Get Yours Done

homify Modern windows & doors
Have you ever looked at your kitchen and wished it was just a little bit bigger? Well, many people do and how they garner that extra space is by building kitchen-specific extensions, at the rear of their homes. 

A fantastic way to not only expand your home, but also add serious style and value, these beautiful extensions are fast becoming the norm, with the only variations being size and style. So we wanted to show you a few examples, to see if anything acts as the final push to go ahead! 

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that a functional kitchen extension is a common sense and value-added addition to your home, so let's look at some of our favourites and see which ones you like!

1. Huge, light and bright, thanks to light wells in the ceiling, this extension has totally opened up the ground floor of an already lovely home and created a gargantuan kitchen.

Kitchen Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
Model Projects Ltd

Kitchen

Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd
Model Projects Ltd

2. Your kitchen extension doesn't need to be massive to have seriously practical applications! You won't even need to sacrifice too much garden, if you plan properly!

Kitchen Extension with Bi Folding Doors homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Kitchen Extension with Bi Folding Doors

homify
homify
homify

3. The amount of depth that you can get from a kitchen extension is truly terrific! Just look at the seemingly endless worktop here!

Kitchen Extension, Clifton, Bristol, Richard Pedlar Architects Richard Pedlar Architects Modern kitchen White
Richard Pedlar Architects

Kitchen Extension, Clifton, Bristol

Richard Pedlar Architects
Richard Pedlar Architects
Richard Pedlar Architects

4. Extensions are so stylish now that we think they actually add to the aesthetic of period homes now! This beautiful dog-leg version has allowed for an amazing patio section to be created as well!

Kitchen Extension – Strawberry Hill, Twickenham, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Kitchen Extension – Strawberry Hill, Twickenham

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

5. Regardless of how 'awkward' you think your home might be to extend, there will always be a solution! This funky black-clad installation has absolutely inspired us to think outside the box!

Large external doors to blur the boundaries between outside and inside Fraher and Findlay Modern living room
Fraher and Findlay

Large external doors to blur the boundaries between outside and inside

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

6. How about a kitchen extension that thinks it is a conservatory? All the glazing here has made for such an open and bright interior space and looks amazing from the outside.

External Photo - Doors Trombe Ltd Modern kitchen doors,sliding doors,frameless,exension,kitchen,dining
Trombe Ltd

External Photo—Doors

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

7. Choosing an extension style that matches your home perfectly will make your new kitchen addition look so seamless and like it has always been there! Perfect for older, more traditional properties!

Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Eclectic style houses
Studio 29 Architects ltd

Kitchen extension in Queens Park, London

Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd

8. Simplicity can be a great guiding force and with the right lighting, you don't need fancy roof glazing to make a stunning kitchen extension! The bi-fold doors here add such a great connection to the garden.

Kitchen Rear Extension Gullaksen Architects KitchenStorage
Gullaksen Architects

Kitchen Rear Extension

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

9. Wow! What a huge space! The best part s that the extension isn't actually that large, as you can easily open-plan your interior to maximise the area potential!

Pink Modern Kitchen A1 Lofts and Extensions Modern kitchen
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Pink Modern Kitchen

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

10. If a simple garden is all you need, why not go all out and choose a huge but simple extension that juts out into your outdoor space? The added roof windows here really draw in the natural light!

Rear extension GK Architects Ltd Windows & doorsDoors
GK Architects Ltd

Rear extension

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

11. A full width kitchen extension will give you a wonderful opportunity to add an open-plan dining area into the mix as well. Look at the size of that island!

Kitchen Extension, Berrylands, Surrey, Cube Lofts Cube Lofts Modern kitchen
Cube Lofts

Kitchen Extension, Berrylands, Surrey

Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts
Cube Lofts

12. Choose your architect wisely and your extension will look like a natural evolution of your home. This monochrome installation is utterly beguiling and the black units match it so well.

Kitchen Development with Bi Folding Doors homify Modern windows & doors
homify

Kitchen Development with Bi Folding Doors

homify
homify
homify

13. We actually like a mix of old and new styles, so this contemporary metal extension really works with a traditional terrace house. It's phenomenal just how much larger the interior has become!

kitchen extension homify Modern houses
homify

kitchen extension

homify
homify
homify

14. If you open-plan your new and old kitchen spaces, you can get that generous kitchen you've always wanted, without needing a massive extension at the rear. We love how natural this one looks, with the garden.

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Kitchen, dining room and folding doors opening to garden

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

15. You need to be careful not to create a dark or claustrophobic kitchen extension, which is why so many people choose to add modern glazing. The huge strip of glass here really opens up the whole room!

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern kitchen Glass White
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Kitchen and sitting area with views of the back garden at Bedford Gardens house.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

16. We adore this extension, as the white styling really maximises the perceived size of the room and being so stylish, you hardly notice that the garden is smaller now!

Major renovation, extension and loft. Fulham W6, TOTUS TOTUS Modern kitchen
TOTUS

Major renovation, extension and loft. Fulham W6

TOTUS
TOTUS
TOTUS

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 9 stylish and practical coverings for your kitchen walls.

Which of these extensions really fired you up for one of your own?

