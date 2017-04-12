16 Brilliant and Inspiring Kitchen Extensions to Make You Want to Get Yours Done

Have you ever looked at your kitchen and wished it was just a little bit bigger? Well, many people do and how they garner that extra space is by building kitchen-specific extensions, at the rear of their homes.

A fantastic way to not only expand your home, but also add serious style and value, these beautiful extensions are fast becoming the norm, with the only variations being size and style. So we wanted to show you a few examples, to see if anything acts as the final push to go ahead!

Ask any architect and they'll tell you that a functional kitchen extension is a common sense and value-added addition to your home, so let's look at some of our favourites and see which ones you like!