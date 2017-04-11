14 hallway storage solutions to keep your home in shape

It's no secret that hallways seem to collect a lot of debris and clutter, but, with some simple storage solutions, you can keep these valuable areas clear and free and looking amazing!
Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that a tidy and well organised hallway is key to making a great first impression on guests, as well as maintaining a functional and usable home. But if you don't have a clue where to begin in terms of adding stylish, genuinely handy storage, come with us now, as we have some fabulous ideas!
A storage crate that you can sit n, a wall-mounted shelf and a handy pot tray can be all you need to make your hallway far less busy and cluttered! What neat solutions!
Wicker never fails to look beautiful and stylish, but baskets can be fantastically handy too! Shoes, umbrellas and all sorts of other handy items can be popped in them and they'll only ever look charming.
In small hallways, you don't want to swallow up all the floorspace with furniture, so how about a floating installation? Ideal for placing shoes underneath and keeping everything safe, they really are a great idea!
Some people might like to keep their hallway storage a secret and that's fine, but if you love a good dose of colour, then really go all out! It's a practical idea, as well as a pretty one, as you'll never forget to hang your coat on a bright hook!
This cabinet is so rustic and charming, but open it up and you find a modern system for storing shoes! What a way to combine a traditional aesthetic with modern convenience!
Any retro sideboard will make a terrific addition to your hallway, whether you choose to tackle an upcycling project or simply keep it as is. You can easily add some shelves inside, for shoes, or a little dish on top, for your keys. So handy!
Like we said, some of you like to be a little sneakier with your hallway storage and we don't mind that one bit! This slide-out under-stairs system offers a neat and stealthy solution to messy hallway clutter and uses dead space fantastically well.
If you don't have any qualms about having your belongings out on show, how about a system of built-in bookshelves, complete with amazing lighting? We think you'll keep everything a little neater, just because it can always be seen!
Even the smallest of hallways can offer some handy storage! These inset wall shelves are a wonderful solution that marry small proportions and necessary organisation to perfection.
Built-in wall to wall storage cupboards look so smooth and seamless that you really can blink and miss them! These white ones are stunning and just look at how much extra storage they have garnered the house!
If you don't need a lot of extra storage but do have specific items to take into account in your hallways, be focussed. This handy wall-mounted bike rack makes sure that there are no trip hazards, but that everything used every day is to hand!
We are all so caught up with being modern and cutting edge that sometimes, it's easy to ignore tried and tested ideas. This wall-mounted coat rack looks great, functions perfectly and wouldn't break the bank to install. What could be better?
A small hallway needs all the help it can get to look as large as possible and by adding a mirrored panel to your shoe storage cabinet, you will effectively make the whole area look far larger! Now that's mind-alteringly clever!
Whatever style of hallway you have, be sure to keep your storage in-keeping with the rest of your décor. This beautiful table is the perfect addition to a pared back and luxurious space and offers the ideal extra bit of storage that helps to prevent clutter from collecting.
