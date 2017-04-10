An ordinary 70s terrace gets a bold new extension

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is not about an outdated space that got torn down and turned into something new. Rather, it is an existing house (which still has a lot of style and potential, by the way) which was treated to a modern extension for the sake of the homeowners’ lifestyle.

Located in Soest in The Netherlands, this modern makeover (or should it be a modern ‘add-on’) got a lot of heads turning for all the right reasons, as the end result is not only eye-catching, but also quite practical.

Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen are the professionals in charge of this project – let’s see how they fared.