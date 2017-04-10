An ordinary 70s terrace gets a bold new extension

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is not about an outdated space that got torn down and turned into something new. Rather, it is an existing house (which still has a lot of style and potential, by the way) which was treated to a modern extension for the sake of the homeowners’ lifestyle.
Located in Soest in The Netherlands, this modern makeover (or should it be a modern ‘add-on’) got a lot of heads turning for all the right reasons, as the end result is not only eye-catching, but also quite practical.
Architectenbureau Jules Zwijsen are the professionals in charge of this project – let’s see how they fared.
It’s quite the contrasting look we get once we check out the front façade. On the right, the existing house treats us to a warm and charming look via the brick-clad walls, gable roof and wooden door. And on the left, we get a dose of sleek modern style with the new extension.
Green garden touches in the form of hanging plants, trees, shrubs and flowers are scattered throughout the property to combine the old- and new spaces and also to enhance the lushness factor.
The purpose of this new extension? Not only to increase the house’s interior space, but also to make the residents’ lifestyle easier as they approach old age (i.e. no more needing to climb stairs).
The new add-on will include a bedroom and bathroom, both of which are now comfortably connected to the house’s new living room on the ground floor.
Quite the charming layout for a new living room, right? We have wall shelves for an array of décor pieces and to help out with storage, adequate floor space for the furniture, plus the entire room gets to bathe in fresh natural light streaming indoors through the glass doors.
What’s more, there’s a lovely little terrace situated right outside in case the need for some garden views and fresh air becomes overwhelming.
We just love the super modern look of the new extension and the variety of metal hues it adds to the space. And notice that the terrace’s floor tiles are also adorned with a soft grey to enhance the new extension’s look, which also beautifully complements the off-white/cream tones of the interior floors.
However, we are much more interested in the particular beauty touches that will be added to this new terrace. How would you style it up? A bench here? A water fountain there? What about some potted plants?
Let’s see how to go about Creating an ideal terrace escape.