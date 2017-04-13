The unassuming terrace with a magical kitchen extension

Today on homify 360°, we tackle a project known as Lambeth Marsh House – a two-storey listed house in a conservation area in Lambeth, London, that had been left unoccupied for more than a decade. Adding to its interesting history is the fact that this house was originally developed for artisan workers – in the form of modest, brick-built terraced houses, fronting conventional streets.

Fraher Architects Ltd is the professional team who was called up to breathe new life into the house and style up the interiors while respecting the heritage of this listed building. Materiality was very important to help produce a sensitive contemporary design assisting the conservationist approach.

Let’s see what the end result looks like today…