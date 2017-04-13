The unassuming terrace with a magical kitchen extension

Today on homify 360°, we tackle a project known as Lambeth Marsh House – a two-storey listed house in a conservation area in Lambeth, London, that had been left unoccupied for more than a decade. Adding to its interesting history is the fact that this house was originally developed for artisan workers – in the form of modest, brick-built terraced houses, fronting conventional streets.
Fraher Architects Ltd is the professional team who was called up to breathe new life into the house and style up the interiors while respecting the heritage of this listed building. Materiality was very important to help produce a sensitive contemporary design assisting the conservationist approach.
Let’s see what the end result looks like today…
How gorgeous is this rear side / terrace? So much texture, so many patterns, yet it just looks so clean and elegant.
A cosy little seating spot has been set up to ensure a most relaxing position while reading, drinking tea, dining, socialising with friends, etc.
And we especially love the herringbone pattern of the terrace’s brick floor subconsciously leading us indoors—or would that be outdoors?
Numerous changes occurred during the house’s makeover, including the ground floor being opened up to accommodate a large open-plan living space, complete with a new glazed extension to usher some sunshine indoors.
And what better spot to include underneath the new skylight than the dining table, so that the homeowners can enjoy some fresh sunshine with their morning tea?
From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.
The heart of the home shares in the new open-plan layout, treating the inhabitants to a most spacious place for cooking and socialising.
Cabinetry were styled up to enjoy a rather clean and subtle look (notice that they have no door knobs or handles), which offset quite lovely with the patterned backsplash.
Throughout the traditional setting, contemporary furniture and décor pieces were added in to update the interior space for modern living.
In addition to new furniture, the run-down fabric of the existing building required extensive refurbishment with a sensitive approach. Restoring the panelled fireplaces, wood panelling to walls, architraves and skirting to their original condition celebrates the history of this building, whilst the addition of a contemporary rear and side extension complement and update these features.
We conclude our tour with a look at the terrifically tiled bathroom, where miniature subway tiles adorn the walls and tub edges, while a herringbone pattern (mimicking the downstairs terrace and kitchen/living room wooden floors) takes care of the flooring space.
A most fabulous makeover that successfully includes both a throwback to the home’s old heritage and some sleek new style!
Want more? Then click through to these 12 dreamy bathrooms to inspire you to upgrade yours.