England's smallest castle

Who hasn’t dreamed of owning their very own castle? Well, how about a miniature one to make your fairytale lifestyle come true?

Meet Molly’s Lodge, a Grade II listed castle located on a 0.61-acre plot of land near the village of Long Compton in Warwickshire. This charming little castle was originally a gatehouse for the Weston Park Estate on the northern edge of the Cotswolds, and was built by the famous British architect, Edward Blore, in the 1830s. Mr Blore is indeed the same person who restored Lambeth Palace and extended Buckingham Palace for Queen Victoria.

Sure, it might look quite fascinating on the outside, especially with the picturesque garden surrounding it, but how about the interiors?

Well, only one way to find out…

Oh, and did we mention that it's currently on the market for the surprisingly reasonable sum of £550,000?