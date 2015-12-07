It's possible to impress a partner with your home

When it comes to attracting a potential partner your home can be the ace in the hole. Let’s be honest, one of the most main reasons to woo a significant someone to your home is to impress them. Hence, it would be a shame if the potential partner loses interest as soon as he or she steps a foot inside your place!
To avoid such an unpleasant scenario your home must become an extension of your identity and emphasise your better traits. In doing so, you will feel better in your surrounding environment, boosting your confidence. As we are tightly affected by our environment, transforming your home to become an arm of your better self will also irrefutably help turn you into a more, eloquent and elegant individual.
Here are 7 ways to impress a partner with your home!
You can fail to impress a partner by a lack of creativity in the way your photos are presented. You wouldn’t want to have an array of unflattering photos, sitting in old fashioned frames, spread across the house. Photographs are an illustration of who you are and your perception of the world at certain point in time, hence they surpass they normative decorative nature; they are still moments of your soul.
Be more diligent with your photos by mingling them harmoniously with the interior design. For example, you can manipulate photographs on various applications to slightly give them better colours or light schemes that will blend them with your interior decor.
You can also be more imaginative with their presentation. Instead of using frames, print them on cushions or hang them as art pieces on the wall. Be careful though not to emanate a pretentions vibe by making a life size canvas of you posing as Adonis.
One way to drop the libido on the floor is by having an excess of personal items ornamenting your home. By personal items we mean those memorabilia that will bring unwanted questions of the past. For example, your ex’s pictures would always fail to impress a new partner, as they can indicate you as a person that has yet to move on.
On the same scale, childhood toys can turned to be unattractive. While, there are partners who will humour your collection of teddy bears or your T-Rex’s, there are also individuals who would feel that they are still dealing with a 12 year old. In the games of mating, that usually turns to be deal breaker. But don’t undress your home from all personal items. Just give room to those stuff that attach a memory you wish to share.
Stories always fascinate. They provide a linear background to an inanimate object; they are the soul, if you will, of the things that surround us. Such stories never fail to impress either of the sexes.
Hence, try to give soul to your home. The old-fashioned armchair that seems out of concept with your living room is not because of tastelessness, but it actually belonged to your great-grandfather and was the only thing salvaged out of his burning home. Or that light installation from old pipes; it was made with your bare hands from material you gathered when your favourite arcade club was demolished.
Such stories are a reflection of your character, the backbone behind the façade that will intrigue the biggest sex muscle of them all; the brain.
You will need to keep your house clean at all times. Imagine stepping into a home of a potential partner and in the kitchen there are dishes swimming in the sink, a delicate stench escaping the bins and the bed sheets ornamenting the floor. We highly doubt that you will be impressed after such a vulgar presentation.
Hence, make sure to have a tidy home. It doesn't mean that it should be spotless, but by all means to be fresh. As you never know when a potential partner will join you for a coffee, make cleaning a habitual exercise. It will probably take 10 minutes of your daily time to fix the bed, wash the dishes and take out the trash.
In line with keeping your home clean, if you have any pets, make sure they are being taken care of. By showing that you can assume the needed responsibility to look after a pet, your image to that certain someone will be elevated. You illustrate a personality that is not afraid to get his or hers hands dirty.
Also, your affection to a being that requires care will touch a subconscious nerve associate with good parenthood. So, groom your smelling dog and clean his foot tray. If you have a cat, don’t allow the stench from its litter box to consume the house, nor its hair décor your furniture. Pets are a great way to impress your partner if you don’t neglect their care.
For some pet related home inspiration, you might like to check out these: Purrrfect Cat-Friendly Ideas For Your Home.
There’s no better way to ignite the flame of romance other than making your home reflective of your dreams. Make your home a mirror of your interests and hobbies. If you want to write a novel or climb Kilimanjaro, fill your walls with posters and shelves with books that will become a stepping stone towards manifesting your dreams.
By showcasing your dreams, avenues for discussion are opened for finding common interests with your partner. In any case, people who chase their dreams are seen as inspirational and they are coincidentally highly arousing. Hence, make your home a reflection of your dreams and by extend your self-image. It will be highly appreciated by your partner.
Finally, the last piece of the puzzle when impressing a partner is the bathroom. It can transform into a romantic retreat for two, if you just make the simple inclusion of a bath. While a bath's daily use might seem as impractical, such inefficiency can be circumvented by installing a showerhead.
Thus you have essentially created a dual-functioning environment. On one hand, a racy atmosphere of a steaming bath for two under the glimmer of candlelight in the evening. On the other hand, a practical and quick environment for the morning calls. Some will say this a win-win situation.
To impress a partner with your home imagination and creativity should be exploited to create a space that is unique and reflective of your self image. After all, by just being yourselves will be more than enough to impress that certain someone.