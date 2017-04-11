An impressive garden makeover in Merseyside

For today’s homify 360°, we thought we’d leave houses and interior spaces alone (but just for today) and focus on the exterior spaces of a makeover: the garden. And we have just the perfect project in mind.
From professional landscape architects Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire in Cheadle Hulme Cheshire comes a fresh and fabulous garden renovation that was just what the owner had in mind – eight years ago! Yes, that’s how long the inhabitant of this space had to wait for a lovely garden view she could enjoy from inside her home – and today she finally can!
Today, the house sports a rather fresh and welcoming look thanks to the abundance of plants, shrubs and flowers adding ample visual appeal and freshness to the exterior spaces surrounding the house.
And the fact that the house itself also boasts a rather regal and stylish look doesn’t hurt one bit either.
But how did the garden look before the experts took control?
No garden to speak of – that is what the side entrance of the house used to look like. The principle challenge of this lovely seaside location was the overabundance of concrete paving and walling, with little planting apart from a lawn.
Fortunately, Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire had some fresh plan(t)s in mind…
Now isn’t this so much better? The new planting and bespoke iron gate now invite us in to what feels like a secret garden, almost as if we’re stepping into Wonderland!
What else changed?
What a drab and dreary view – and yes, we know it’s a black-and-white photograph, but still – even with colour, we wouldn’t have been sold on that sad-looking garden space.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Lushness abound! With this new view, who would want to spend time indoors? We’d rather take our cup of tea (or glass of wine) and go take in the fresh view and –air outside.
It would seem the makeover included much more than simply new (and more) flowers – notice that the terrace also has a new brick/stone-clad look, and that there’s a new garden bench, and some new stone steps in the background…
We just love the way the garden has been softened up, especially with the sloping grass banks that make it look like a green waterfall!
The pretty red brick church and ivy covered wall in the background provide a rather perfect backdrop for the re-design of the garden.
Truly a back yard paradise to dream of!
