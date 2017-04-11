An impressive garden makeover in Merseyside

For today’s homify 360°, we thought we’d leave houses and interior spaces alone (but just for today) and focus on the exterior spaces of a makeover: the garden. And we have just the perfect project in mind.

From professional landscape architects Caroline Benedict Smith Garden Design Cheshire in Cheadle Hulme Cheshire comes a fresh and fabulous garden renovation that was just what the owner had in mind – eight years ago! Yes, that’s how long the inhabitant of this space had to wait for a lovely garden view she could enjoy from inside her home – and today she finally can!