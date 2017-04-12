​A 20m² living room extension that makes all the difference

How many times have you looked at a particular space or room in your house and thought to yourself: “no”? Sometimes the pizzazz look is just not there, which means some new style-ups in order to achieve the desired look and ambience.
That is exactly what the owners of a family home in Utrecht, The Netherlands, experienced when it came to their living room – it just didn’t provide the relaxing, charming and sunny look they were going for.
So, what did they do? They contacted Ruud Visser Architects to remedy the situation via a new extension…
Eye-catching, yet also subtle at the same time – exactly what the homeowners had in mind for their new extension. Even though the façade of the new volume blends in quite well with the existing structure, one can still tell that it is a new addition that was added later.
Sure, the extension looked rather neat and cosy in a picture-perfect image of summer complete with green garden and all – but what about those gloomy days/seasons?
Well, as it turns out, the extension still manages to look rather intimate and cosy even then, especially at night when the interior lights are turned on and the entire structure enjoys a warm glow from the inside.
As the side façade of the extension faces the street, it was decided not to have any windows inserted in order to keep privacy levels high.
Good choice, but what we really love is the curvy appeal of that back side, which contrasts rather delightfully with the rigid and harsh lines that dominate the rest of the extension and existing house – a spot-on addition!
So, what does the extension look like on the inside? Rather cosy and welcoming, we’d say.
Modern elements (the sofa), a minimalist style (the very clean look in terms of décor and furniture) and a touch of the rustic design (the wooden floor) all combine to form an eclectic look that we find rather enchanting.
Plus, any space that invites us to walk around barefoot (like that charming wooden floor does) gets our vote of approval!
Thanks to the generous glass doors and a skylight, this new extension / living room won’t be labelled ‘dark’ or ‘gloomy’ any time soon. And the neutral colour palette will also see to that.
But how do you ensure that a neutral-toned space doesn’t come off as too clinical or boring? By adding in at least one bright colour, like those modern sofas’ vivid blue.
And if you really want to up the cosy and lavish look, a floor rug (in a contrasting tone like warm orange) might also just work wonders. However, we quite like the clean and open look that’s going on in here at the moment.
