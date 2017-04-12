​A 20m² living room extension that makes all the difference

How many times have you looked at a particular space or room in your house and thought to yourself: “no”? Sometimes the pizzazz look is just not there, which means some new style-ups in order to achieve the desired look and ambience.

That is exactly what the owners of a family home in Utrecht, The Netherlands, experienced when it came to their living room – it just didn’t provide the relaxing, charming and sunny look they were going for.

So, what did they do? They contacted Ruud Visser Architects to remedy the situation via a new extension…