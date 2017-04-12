This crumbling home got a jaw-dropping facelift

It occasionally happens that you see a house with a specific look or design that leaves you awestruck and makes you ask yourself how it was possible that such a vision and design came up in the architect’s mind. However, did you ever stop and wonder if that striking design you’re seeing was actually the first?
Sometimes a house needs to deteriorate and go “unloved” for some time before its true potential can be realised – that’s usually when a fantastic renovation or makeover occurs which can transform the house from a ‘blah’ structure into a ‘brilliant’ vision.
Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify, when the professionals over at Bureau D'architectes Desmedt Purnelle (Office Of Architects Desmedt Purnelle) in Sombreffe, Belgium, took hold of a tired-looking space and treated it to an extensive renovation complete with new extension.
Old and tired had to make way for new and striking with the new vision the architects (and owners) were planning for this house’s look, which is why a few walls were torn down.
With the skeleton of the new structure and extension complete, we can already see the new look of the house slowly taking shape.
Of course beauty is only part of the new package – the ‘brains’ portion was inserted in the form of insulation to ensure the final product is comfortable and liveable.
What a fantastic new look! Sporting a curvy design, the new volume (and matching extension) goes a long way in making the house seem bigger and more modern.
And the fact that the timber-panelled structure contrasts with the existing house’s brick look just adds to the visual appeal.
But what was the situation with the inside spaces? Well, apparently the dining room was considered way too small and stuffy, which prompted the homeowners to take action.
Much better! Light fills the new interior space via the glass doors, and also allows the hosts and their guests a beautiful view of the garden while they wine and dine.
Bravo, professionals!
Planning a dinner party? See these Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid.