This crumbling home got a jaw-dropping facelift

It occasionally happens that you see a house with a specific look or design that leaves you awestruck and makes you ask yourself how it was possible that such a vision and design came up in the architect’s mind. However, did you ever stop and wonder if that striking design you’re seeing was actually the first?

Sometimes a house needs to deteriorate and go “unloved” for some time before its true potential can be realised – that’s usually when a fantastic renovation or makeover occurs which can transform the house from a ‘blah’ structure into a ‘brilliant’ vision.

Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify, when the professionals over at Bureau D'architectes Desmedt Purnelle (Office Of Architects Desmedt Purnelle) in Sombreffe, Belgium, took hold of a tired-looking space and treated it to an extensive renovation complete with new extension.