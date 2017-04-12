Your browser is out-of-date.

This crumbling home got a jaw-dropping facelift

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Modern houses Wood
It occasionally happens that you see a house with a specific look or design that leaves you awestruck and makes you ask yourself how it was possible that such a vision and design came up in the architect’s mind. However, did you ever stop and wonder if that striking design you’re seeing was actually the first? 

Sometimes a house needs to deteriorate and go “unloved” for some time before its true potential can be realised – that’s usually when a fantastic renovation or makeover occurs which can transform the house from a ‘blah’ structure into a ‘brilliant’ vision.

Such was the case with today’s ‘before and after’ piece here on homify, when the professionals over at Bureau D'architectes Desmedt Purnelle (Office Of Architects Desmedt Purnelle) in Sombreffe, Belgium, took hold of a tired-looking space and treated it to an extensive renovation complete with new extension.

Before: Breaking it up

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Modern houses
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Old and tired had to make way for new and striking with the new vision the architects (and owners) were planning for this house’s look, which is why a few walls were torn down.

Work in Progress (WIP): Setting the scene

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Modern walls & floors
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

With the skeleton of the new structure and extension complete, we can already see the new look of the house slowly taking shape.

WIP: Functionality

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Modern walls & floors
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Of course beauty is only part of the new package – the ‘brains’ portion was inserted in the form of insulation to ensure the final product is comfortable and liveable.

After: The new look

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Eclectic style houses Wood
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

What a fantastic new look! Sporting a curvy design, the new volume (and matching extension) goes a long way in making the house seem bigger and more modern.

And the fact that the timber-panelled structure contrasts with the existing house’s brick look just adds to the visual appeal.

Before: The old interior

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Modern walls & floors
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

But what was the situation with the inside spaces? Well, apparently the dining room was considered way too small and stuffy, which prompted the homeowners to take action.

After: Dining with a view

Extension et rénovation à Court-Saint-Etienne, Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle Dining roomTables Wood
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d&#39;Architectes Desmedt Purnelle
Bureau d'Architectes Desmedt Purnelle

Much better! Light fills the new interior space via the glass doors, and also allows the hosts and their guests a beautiful view of the garden while they wine and dine. 

Bravo, professionals!

Planning a dinner party? See these Sour tasting dining room fails you MUST always avoid.

12 tricks to make your rented home feel like yours (without annoying the landlord)
A stylish success or a waste of time? Let us know what YOU think of this makeover...

