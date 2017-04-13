An amazing conservatory extension in London

Today on homify 360°, we see how the experts over at Vale Garden Houses delivered a double delight for a London Townhouse via rooflights and some posh interior style.

Combining traditional design with a modern twist, this ingenious layout links a light-filled, multi-functional basement room with an upper conservatory equally stunning. Folding doors to the lower rooms open onto sunken courtyards – and we thought you might enjoy a look at both spaces!