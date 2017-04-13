An amazing conservatory extension in London

Today on homify 360°, we see how the experts over at Vale Garden Houses delivered a double delight for a London Townhouse via rooflights and some posh interior style.
Combining traditional design with a modern twist, this ingenious layout links a light-filled, multi-functional basement room with an upper conservatory equally stunning. Folding doors to the lower rooms open onto sunken courtyards – and we thought you might enjoy a look at both spaces!
What a delightful structure with a stunning style. It makes us feel all posh and royal-like, especially with the expertly managed garden trimmings surrounding the conservatory.
Shall we see what the insides offer?
A charming setting, indeed. Here is the perfect spot for anything from tea-time and book-reading, to socialising with a few friends and catching up on some work.
The neutral colour palette goes a long way in keeping the interior setting looking prim and proper, not to mention visually spacious, especially once the natural light seeps indoors and starts bouncing off those whites and creams.
Notice the spiral staircase on the right.
That is what leads downstairs to the equally-striking basement room. And we must say we are quite surprised (in a good way) by the sheer size of that layout. Talk about a hidden revelation!
Call it country, eclectic or shabby chic, the point is the interior style of this basement room is akin to the serene and relaxing vibe we encountered in the conservatory upstairs, which begs the question: why would anyone ever want to leave?
We can just imagine the high-class dinner parties that are enjoyed in here – any space with that sort of chandelier can’t help but be classy 24/7.
A mirrored wall adds to the visual spaciousness of the room (not that it needs it), while tiny spots of plants and flowers ensure the freshness of the exterior garden gets to be enjoyed (albeit on a smaller scale) indoors as well.
Need an architect or gardener? How about a carpenter or kitchen planner? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Just in case you require some fresh air while socialising it up downstairs, no need to take on that spiral staircase – simply float through the glass folding doors and take a breather on the adjoining terrace, complete with patterned stone-clad flooring and just a hint of green moss (which simply adds to the lushness factor).
A fresh, delightful and supremely stylish space indeed – both of them!
Revel in these 15 sun-drenched conservatories to make your home dazzle.