12 tricks to make your rented home feel like yours (without annoying the landlord)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
If you're fed up of reading tips that don't apply to you because you rent your home, then we've got your back! We know that whether you own your house or not, you want where you live to be an accurate reflection of who you are and your tastes, but what can you do to inject a little personality into a rented property? 

We took a look at what interior designers recommend their clients do in rented homes and we think we've found a host of fantastic tips that will have you falling in love with your home all over again, instead of feeling annoyed that you don't own it. Best of all, your landlord won't mind any of these improvements either, as they are all temporary!

1. Paint the walls.

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Painting your walls is a fantastic upgrade for a rented property, as long as you remember that if you ever move out, you'll need to be willing to return them to their original colour. That's why we suggest you steer clear of black, but embrace pastels liberally! You could even add some removable wall stickers for added character.

2. Swap out some hardware.

The Celtic Cabinet Knob Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel clayton munroe,cabinet,kitchen,drawer,knob
Those kitchen handles that you're not massively keen on will be so simple to swap out for something fancier! Just get yourself to a DIY shop, choose something you like and change them out. be sure to keep the original handles though, or you might have to wave goodbye to your damage deposit.

3. Hang removable wallpaper.

Hydrangea Garden, Wallpaper Camilla Meijer Walls & flooringWallpaper
If painting seems like a lot of effort, removable wallpaper will really appeal to you! You can enjoy vivid colour and fun patterns, all the while knowing that the paper will simply peel off when you need it to. It's basically a vinyl wrap for interior walls! Amazing!

4. Add some funky wall light covers.

homify Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
If you love designer light fixtures, treat yourself to a few! Just because your home is rented, it doesn't mean that you can't add a little temporary flair! Have a box with all the original shades in and you'll be able to restore the house to its original state, if you need to!

5. Throw down some rugs.

INDOOR COTTON ARROW LIGHT BLUE RUG homify BathroomDecoration Cotton Blue
Simple, quick and so easy, we don't think you can beat a few stylish rugs when you want to add some gorgeousness to a rented home. When you're moving out, just roll them up and go!

6. Cover ugly blinds with curtains.

Design Annabella Red Ring Top Curtains Century Mills Living roomAccessories & decoration
You can't remove everything you don't like in a rented home, but you can cover it up! In the case of functional but ugly blinds, just get yourself some pretty curtains, pull the blinds all the way up and forget they are there! Et voila!

7. Add some window boxes.

Edelstahl Geländer und Sicherheit, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: GardenAccessories & decoration
Don't forget that you can add some style to the façade of a rented home as well as the indoors! Window boxes can be a lovely way to add some colour but they can be handy too, if you grow some herbs! That's what we call a twofer!

8. Add some radiator covers.

Fabric Radiator Cover Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile
If you have some ugly radiators to contend with, that's no big problem, as there are some astonishingly stylish radiator covers available to buy now! You can invest in some and take them with you wherever you live, so don't think of them as a frivolous purchase!

9. Build simple shelves.

Floating Book Shelf Something Wood Study/officeCupboards & shelving
Elegant floating shelves are easy to install, and will only leave a couple of holes to fix, fill and paint over when you need to remove them. Just think how much of a difference some shelves will make, when you get some of your belongings up on them.

10. Include a movable island.

Kitchen island butchers block top Country Interiors KitchenCabinets & shelves
You can't go adding chunky islands to your rented kitchen, but an island on wheels is a perfectly good solution! You can inject extra luxury, more counter space and style, without altering your landlord's installation!

11. Add custom storage to existing wardrobes.

Muebles Modulares Espacio al Cuadrado, Espacio al Cuadrado Espacio al Cuadrado Modern dressing room
Rented homes are often furnished with the essentials, such as wardrobes, but the chances of them being totally suitable for your clothing are slim. Think about adding some custom boxes, shelves and even double rails, all of which you can remove when you need to and it will feel like a bespoke build!

12. Zing up the garden with planters.

Roma Planters A Place In The Garden Ltd. GardenPlant pots & vases
Naturally, your landlord won't want you digging holes and landscaping their garden, so for a little garden finesse that suits your tastes, how about adding some tasteful planters? They can move with you whenever you go anywhere and look so sophisticated!

For more great rented home tips, take a look at this Ideabook: Getting your property rental ready.

​A 20m² living room extension that makes all the difference
Which of these ideas could help make your rented property feel like home?

