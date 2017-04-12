Your browser is out-of-date.

10 ingenious ways to use the space under your bed

Some of our handcrafted bed designs, Revival Beds Revival Beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Do you remember the days when your mum would tell you not to stash things under your bed? Well, we're about to give you some top tips for using that space to the best effect, and you'll be pleased to know that you now CAN put things under there! 

A great way to ensure a tidy bedroom, we think any interior designer would seriously approve of all of these great under-bed ideas—and we have even included some ideas for your kids as well! Let's take a look and see which ones could work wonders in your home!

1. Add some integrated drawers.

The Camargue Sleigh Bed Revival Beds BedroomBeds & headboards
Revival Beds

The Camargue Sleigh Bed

When closed, you'd never know these drawers were included, but they offer fantastically useful potential for bed linen storage, which as we all know, is invaluable.

2. Include obvious drawers.

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

If you're not bothered about being sneaky with your storage, adding noticeable drawers are a really good idea! Just make sure you maintain clear access to them.

3. Simple shoe storage.

Easy bedroom, Eloisa Conti Visual Eloisa Conti Visual BedroomBeds & headboards
Eloisa Conti Visual

That space under your bed is perfect for storing some of your most-worn shoes! They'll be within easy reach every morning and not clutter up your wardrobe.

4. Archive box housing.

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Cardboard archive boxes are a really useful storage system to embrace, but where can you put them? under your bed is where! Label them, slide them underneath and forget they are there!

5. A sneaky spare bed.

Tent Bed at bobo kids bobo kids Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
bobo kids

Tent Bed at bobo kids

Here's one for your kids' room! When they have a friend sleep over, you can pull out a hidden second bed from underneath the main bed! When not in use, it's not in the way at all.

6. Unexpected wall furniture.

Guest bedroom Morph Interior Ltd Modern style bedroom Joinery,drop down bed,guest bed,bed,pull down bed,desk,white
Morph Interior Ltd

Guest bedroom

Yes, this is an incredible folding bed that when in an upright position, unleashes a handy wall shelf that can double up as a desk! Now that's really clever!

7. Structural support.

Cala italian bed, LeatherBedsArena LeatherBedsArena BedroomBeds & headboards
LeatherBedsArena

Cala italian bed

Modern bed designs are getting seriously fancy and now, folded designs are so popular! The underneath of the bed, essentially, is redundant, as it becomes a built-in support for the mattress! 

8. Toy drawers.

Princess Bed Covet Design Eclectic style bedroom
Covet Design

Princess Bed

Another one for the children now! We all know that toys get everywhere, but adding some easy to use small drawers under a little one's bed will give them a handy place for storing their favourite play things.

9. A dreamy day bed.

КП LakeSide, Александр Малиновский Александр Малиновский Industrial style nursery/kids room
Александр Малиновский

For high-level children's beds, the space underneath is ripe for being transformed into a cute and comfortable little day bed space! Perfect for playing or watching films, what kid wouldn't want this?

10. Making more of a mezzanine.

homify Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
homify

Mezzanine beds are incredible and whether it's an adult or kid's bed, the space underneath is perfect for a home office space or even a little private living room! Add a sofa or a desk and you're good to go!

For even more amazing bed inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 bed styles you'll secretly love!

This crumbling home got a jaw-dropping facelift
Which of these ideas would help your home to be a bit more organised or stylish?

