10 ingenious ways to use the space under your bed

Do you remember the days when your mum would tell you not to stash things under your bed? Well, we're about to give you some top tips for using that space to the best effect, and you'll be pleased to know that you now CAN put things under there!
A great way to ensure a tidy bedroom, we think any interior designer would seriously approve of all of these great under-bed ideas—and we have even included some ideas for your kids as well! Let's take a look and see which ones could work wonders in your home!
When closed, you'd never know these drawers were included, but they offer fantastically useful potential for bed linen storage, which as we all know, is invaluable.
If you're not bothered about being sneaky with your storage, adding noticeable drawers are a really good idea! Just make sure you maintain clear access to them.
That space under your bed is perfect for storing some of your most-worn shoes! They'll be within easy reach every morning and not clutter up your wardrobe.
Cardboard archive boxes are a really useful storage system to embrace, but where can you put them? under your bed is where! Label them, slide them underneath and forget they are there!
Here's one for your kids' room! When they have a friend sleep over, you can pull out a hidden second bed from underneath the main bed! When not in use, it's not in the way at all.
Yes, this is an incredible folding bed that when in an upright position, unleashes a handy wall shelf that can double up as a desk! Now that's really clever!
Modern bed designs are getting seriously fancy and now, folded designs are so popular! The underneath of the bed, essentially, is redundant, as it becomes a built-in support for the mattress!
Another one for the children now! We all know that toys get everywhere, but adding some easy to use small drawers under a little one's bed will give them a handy place for storing their favourite play things.
For high-level children's beds, the space underneath is ripe for being transformed into a cute and comfortable little day bed space! Perfect for playing or watching films, what kid wouldn't want this?
Mezzanine beds are incredible and whether it's an adult or kid's bed, the space underneath is perfect for a home office space or even a little private living room! Add a sofa or a desk and you're good to go!
