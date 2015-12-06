Classic Family House with a Modern Twist to Budget Christmas Decorating Tips

It's Sunday morning and that means just one thing! Wait… no… not taking the dog for a walk! That can wait. First we're going to show you what have been the most popular articles on homify this week!.
The mix is as diverse as ever, which is what we like. We'll take another look at a Polish family home that has a surprisingly modern interior, revisit our ever popular 'Top 10 Most Beautiful' series and also cast our eyes once more onto the affordable festive decorating tips we suggested that went off like a Christmas cracker!
So pat yourselves on the back as we present the week’s Top 5 projects that YOU chose and of course, your taste is impeccable.
Top of the tree this week is this beautiful home, delivered by Polish experts from Domy. Reflecting a gorgeous traditional style, this absolutely stunning, new, two-level residence delivers unbeatable family lifestyle appeal in a quaint village setting.
Gloriously radiant inside, high ceilings and a definably modern décor distinguish the open-plan communal areas that always feel warm and welcoming. An air of refinement exists throughout the grandly proportioned bedrooms, which will no doubt serve the young family who reside inside well into the future.
A regular feature in our most popular articles round-up is our weekly 'Top 10 Most Beautiful' editorial, which this week focused on Wales. Steeped in farming and agricultural tradition, houses in Wales range from ultra modern through to perfectly restored farm buildings. We think this was well reflected in our Top 10, giving you a well-balanced list with something for everyone. Whether you are a fan of converted mills, sleek cladding or perfectly pointed stonework, we had an amazing house to show you. The houses are stunning and worth a second look…
Taking homify bronze this week is this British family home, which we felt offered a certain something. Creating totally bespoke homes that are both modern, new and yet have a heritage feel and nostalgic appeal is not an easy task but one that the design team at Roundhouse leapt on with a tenacity and fervour for their Ecclesgreig Gardens project.
Nice from the outside, the real delights await inside where the interiors are light and airy, designed to contrast with the rugged materials of the exteriors to provide a warm, inviting and happy space that is family-friendly and aesthetically stunning!
We're sure you haven't failed to notice that Christmas is fast-approaching. You might be looking forward to it but your bank account won't be! It's referred to as the ’most wonderful time of the year’ but it's also the most expensive.
We know a lot of you agreed with this sentiment, which probably explains why so many of you were interested to see our suggestions for saving money this festive season. Our top tips advised on how to enjoy the fun on a shoestring, without sacrificing any of the traditional elements you love. Essential reading!
The tasty desert in the 5 course delight is our article about having a healthier home and how that can impact on the well-being of your family.
We all know that a healthy lifestyle starts at home but do you give any thought to how the house itself is actually contributing to your health and well-being? Dust allergies and processed food intolerances are just a couple of ailments that are commonly affecting people these days, but with a little adjustment to how you maintain your property, you might be able to alleviate some or all of the symptoms.
Sensible advice, we're sure you agree, and there's more of it here.
We hope you've enjoyed our weekly round-up, which will be back again, same time next week!