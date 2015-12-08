Budget-friendly additions for a stunning interior

When we talk about decorating so much of our thought process is consumed with cost and with good reason! While makeover television programmes may make it look easy to restore your house for £0.50, we all know that isn't that case, unless you live with Bob the Builder or own a furniture shop!

Don't feel gloomy, however, as there are some tips that mean rather than undertaking a full-on redesign, you can simply accessorise or freshen up your home for a fraction of the budget than you might have been expecting to blow! It's just a case of trusting your taste and indulging the interior designer inside you.

Read on to learn about our affordable furnishing tips and see if your home could be improved by the weekend!