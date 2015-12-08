Budget-friendly additions for a stunning interior

When we talk about decorating so much of our thought process is consumed with cost and with good reason! While makeover television programmes may make it look easy to restore your house for £0.50, we all know that isn't that case, unless you live with Bob the Builder or own a furniture shop!
Don't feel gloomy, however, as there are some tips that mean rather than undertaking a full-on redesign, you can simply accessorise or freshen up your home for a fraction of the budget than you might have been expecting to blow! It's just a case of trusting your taste and indulging the interior designer inside you.
Read on to learn about our affordable furnishing tips and see if your home could be improved by the weekend!
As much as we would like to deny it, we have all spent a lot of money on items for the house that we simply grow tired of sooner or later. If our tastes change completely, it can be a real headache to redecorate, so think ahead and select items that are relatively neutral and classic, not to mention elegant, such as these wonderful lamps that are an affordable furnishing delight.
We love that a table and matching floor lamp have both been used, from Envy Lighting, as this allows the room to feel instantly transformed and thanks to the soft glow that they are emitting, a totally different vibe is created! You'd never know this was the same room!
Few things can make a room feel as luxurious and warm as some stunning carpet and as such, changing yours will have a huge impact on the room itself. It may not be the most budget-friendly tip that we will give you, but impact per metre squared-wise, it will be the best value!
Affordable furnishing starts at your feet, so think about colours and styles that you like, then assess how much you can feasibly spend. From here it will be easy to find something that will transform your room and leave you with enough money to buy some celebratory Champagne.
While we are discussing items that can make an enormous impact, a sofa is, without a doubt, one of the most important pieces of furniture that you will ever buy. You will have it for years, so it needs to be comfortable and functional and you need to know that it can adapt to your changing and evolving tastes.
We think it's a good idea to buy a sofa that is very simple in style, as you will be able to have new covers made for it without a problem. It will also, more than likely, help to make your sofa an affordable furnishing choice! Don't be tempted to go too outlandish with your furniture, as it will be costly to replace or alter, but instead, look for timeless pieces that you know you will always love.
If you like the way your room looks, in general, but just feel that there is a little something missing, why not give some thought to introducing some decorative storage boxes? Not only do they look good, they can serve a wonderfully practical function too; hiding things you need close to hand but don't want on display and safely storing things you don't want to lose.
We think they are a great affordable furnishing detail for any living room as they can be put to good use as remote control housings, so you'll never lose the ability to change the channel again!
For understated rooms that need a little extra finishing touch, we love nothing more than a host of fun and funky cushions on a sofa or armchair! They don't just bring a pop of colour and style, they actively increase the comfort levels in your home too, so they really are an affordable furnishing item that brings a lot of value.
If you are keen on the extra comfort but not so fanatical about introducing new colours into your space, there are so many styles and options to choose from that finding something you like won't be a struggle and you may even be able to coordinate them to a rug or other soft furnishing item, as seen here!
We love plants for the home. Not just a wonderfully practical addition, given that they give us clean air, they have the ability to look so beautiful that other decoration seems to just disappear into the background next to them!
We think you should be brave and bold with your choice of plants, especially as they are such an affordable furnishing! Never mind standard house plants, what about a daring and exotic cactus? Or maybe a super succulent? Whatever your tastes, plants will transform your home and your air the second they enter, so get to your local garden centre today!
You like stylish furniture, but sometimes you get a bit fed up of just having neutral tones and plain wood. Does this sound like you? Well we have the perfect solution that is an affordable furnishing tip to end all others! Choose some inexpensive side tables and paint the tops in vibrant colours! You can now dot them around your house and make a big impact with little effort expended or money spent!
If you are hesitant, we stand by our idea, but suggest that you don't paint the tabletops first. Simply install some pretty side tables in convenient locations and perhaps add some plants and accessories to them. They will still make your home look like a refreshed space!
A quick but effective change for any home is the installation of some pictures on the walls. Formerly just vast expanses of blank space, as soon as your walls are a little more decorated, it will impact on the surroundings greatly. We like the use of similarly coloured frames in this picture, but for an affordable furnishing idea that will stand out just a little more, opt for something that offers a hard contrast, for example; black frames on a white wall. People will be asking if you redecorated and you will be the only one who knows the secret!
If you are keen to learn about more budget home improvement, we think you'll enjoy reading this Ideabook: 10 Garden Water Features For Every Budget, as your flair for thrifty design doesn't have to end at the back door!