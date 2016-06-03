A Family Home Extension Masterpiece

We've seen some fabulous ways that semi-detached family houses have been extended to offer valuable extra space where it's needed most and today is no exception.
Taking a sizeable home, which had some elements that were dating the façade, the home design team in question sought to simultaneously modernise and improve the overall look of the property, whilst also adding a wealth of light and extra internal space that would be able to comfortably accommodate the whole family. The rear of the house wasn't forgotten though, as there have been several impressive additions completed to totally transform this amazing home.
Come with us as we take a closer look…
While this is clearly a property of a decent size in a lovely area, there are some decorative elements that are dating it somewhat. The entrance framing is a bit unfashionable, the contrasting red tile window sills stand out, the render isn't as fresh as it once was and the boxed in side entrance, which leads through to the back garden, has a very retro feel, but not in a good way.
With a great plot and fabulous bones of a building to work with, the architects at Arc 3 had the necessary vision to see just how incredible this semi-detached family home could look and set about making that promise a bricks and mortar reality.
Is this not one of the most impressive transformations you have seen? What a vast difference! The old-fashioned side entrance has been transformed into a continuation of the main building wall, while a new porch, fresh coat of external paint and white sills all join in to make the frontage feel modern, fresh and much bigger.
Just behind the new side entrance door to the side, we can see an extension that, as we will see, has allowed for more light to flood the newly opened up interior. Though the changes themselves are relatively subtle, the overall impact is undeniably huge and we want to see more!
Looking at the back of the house as it originally stood, the potential for extension and greatness was tangible. Having already happily accepted the grafting of an extra room, the house makes it clear that it will seek to accept and adapt more, making the sky the limit when it came to design.
The render is again in dire need of freshening up but the house looks to be in fantastically well kept condition, with no evidence of serious renovation work being necessary to set the extension process in motion. Naturally, this will have freed up a little more budget.
Now, this is a little more obvious than the frontage transformation, isn't it? We are simply blown away by just how much has been achieved in such a small perceived space, but the impact is enormous!
With the original extension gone, it made it easier to extend most of the rear. The sections of the house have been cleverly alluded to with the installation of glazing and fresh render neatly dividing the exterior. As we look up, we see that a fully-formed, large upstairs extension has also been added, complete with Juliet balcony.
Essentially, an extra three rooms have been created but how the inside is laid out is still a mystery…
The mystery is solved as the interior has made way for an astounding kitchen of huge proportions. We all know the importance of a fully-functioning and usable kitchen space in a family home and this is certainly ticking all those boxes. There's plenty plenty of seating, masses of floor space and enough natural light to put the electricity company out of business!
The contrast of the dark grey cabinets and worktop against the pastel peach and white walls is fantastic, grounding the room in the modernity that the house most definitely embraces.
What a lovely little nook. Almost a small and quiet haven in a noisy and much used space, this delightful little window seat almost brings a sense of nostalgia to the room. With Shaker style drawers beneath the seat, traditional meets modern in this little corner. Thanks to the pop of pistachio on the wall, it doesn't look out of place or 'off theme'. It simply appears charming.
Housed in the rendered portion of the rear extension, this is far more than just extra seating. It's a restful and relaxing addition to a family home.
We just knew that Juliet balcony would lead into a fabulous bedroom with rooftop views, and here it is.
Finished in crisp white with natural wooden furniture, this room is the epitome of simplicity and restfulness. Enjoying huge amounts of light and fantastic views of the garden below, it's a highly sought after commodity in a family house… the elusive extra bedroom!
With a fantastic structure already in place, transforming this family home was a matter of seeing the potential and actualising it. We love what has been achieved and the overall look that has been drastically modernised.
