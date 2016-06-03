A Family Home Extension Masterpiece

We've seen some fabulous ways that semi-detached family houses have been extended to offer valuable extra space where it's needed most and today is no exception.

Taking a sizeable home, which had some elements that were dating the façade, the home design team in question sought to simultaneously modernise and improve the overall look of the property, whilst also adding a wealth of light and extra internal space that would be able to comfortably accommodate the whole family. The rear of the house wasn't forgotten though, as there have been several impressive additions completed to totally transform this amazing home.

Come with us as we take a closer look…