Have yourself a traditional little Christmas

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer may well have had a very shiny nose, but we are willing to be that he also knew how to decorate a grotto in a traditional and beautiful way!

With tastes and styles constantly evolving and developing, it can be easy to get sucked into a competitive mindset whereby every year needs to see a new colour scheme or theme brought into play, but we think you should tug on the reigns a little bit and slow down! Christmas is already such an expensive time of year that surely you would be interested in finding out how to make your decorations as evergreen as your plastic tree?

Take a look at our tips for creating a traditional Christmas in your home and see if they might help you to enjoy the same style for many years to come, thus freeing up some extra present budget!