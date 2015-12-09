Have yourself a traditional little Christmas

Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer may well have had a very shiny nose, but we are willing to be that he also knew how to decorate a grotto in a traditional and beautiful way!
With tastes and styles constantly evolving and developing, it can be easy to get sucked into a competitive mindset whereby every year needs to see a new colour scheme or theme brought into play, but we think you should tug on the reigns a little bit and slow down! Christmas is already such an expensive time of year that surely you would be interested in finding out how to make your decorations as evergreen as your plastic tree?
Take a look at our tips for creating a traditional Christmas in your home and see if they might help you to enjoy the same style for many years to come, thus freeing up some extra present budget!
We know that you might be tempted by the 10ft, fibre-optic, faux snow-covered tree that you have found, but we bet that you already have a perfectly usable artificial tree up in the loft somewhere, so dig it out! Stick with a traditional Christmas theme of a green tree with colourful baubles and some lights and your scheme will never look dated, it will simply appear classic.
We love this pink and purple example, from Bhavin Taylor and think it looks as chic and contemporary now as will have the first year it was dreamt up, so step away from the expensive new baubles!
Few things can compete with beautiful, plain candles to create a festive and romantic mood and for a traditional Christmas theme. They really are key!
Church candles, in plain white, can be livened up with some simple ribbon, or for something a little more special, how about investing in some pretty snowball candles, such as the ones shown here? For even more pizazz, scented candles can quickly fill your home with all the best scents of the season, from cinnamon through to pine and all without the aid of an ugly air freshener!
A traditional Christmas will always require that the dining table be set properly, with napkins, cutlery and a stunning centrepiece, but don't fret, as you can easily make one! A few pine cones, some glitter spray and a candle or two make the most lovely focal point and will always add to the traditional jostling for space when it comes to bringing out the food!
We love the use of a red and white table runner here, along with festive chair cushions and a wall hanging and best of all, these are all items that can be easily stored away until next year, so they make for a good investment!
Traditional Christmas decorations will often seek to make the most of natural items, such as pine cones, holly and berries and we can't think of anything lovelier. Especially not for your living or dining room!
If you are keen to sidestep a kitsch Christmas in favour of something a whole lot more organic, avoid tinsel and primary colours and instead, treat yourself to a few lovely winter walks so you can forage for fallen items that can be quickly and easily transformed into something festive. We always like to collect some pine cones, as one quick spray with some glitter and they look lovely all piled up in a simple bowl!
For all of our animal-loving friends out there, don't worry, we haven't gone crazy for taxidermy, but we have fallen in love with the multitude of faux animal busts that are now readily available, including this fantastic red one!
The ideal way to inject a little fun into your traditional Christmas decorating scheme, reindeer busts are an eye-catching addition that can temporarily replace a picture and then go back into storage with the rest of your decorations, until next year. We have to admit that we always like to try and balance a Santa hat on ours too, just for some added ho, ho, ho!
Whether you are a bauble fanatic, a tinsel fancier or a paper chain obsessive, traditional Christmas decorations should always be fun, whimsical and joyful, regardless of colour scheme. We can't help thinking that primary colours are great for this time of year, with red, green and white being freely associated with all things festive and if they don't go with your living room, does it really matter? After all, this is a time for family and friends, not interior design awards!
