Putting your spare room to good use

Everybody knows that without a defined and definite purpose, the spare room in the house always seems to turn into an unofficial dumping ground. Before you know it, muddy wellies, bicycles and packaging materials all just end up in there, taking up valuable space until you finally can't take it any more and you have a huge clear out. Well, while you are being so proactive, how about making a decision as to what the room could actually be used for?
From guest rooms through to a personal library, the possibilities for your spare room are endless, but don't feel overwhelmed, as we have thought up some fantastic options for you. Simply keep on reading and see if your 'junk room' is actually a secret treasure trove of extra space and possibilities…
Can you imagine how amazing it would be to have a dedicated play room, just for you? All your toys would be in there, in easy reach of your little arms and the walls would be painted in a super fun way that would help you develop your imagination. Maybe we still want a play room!
Little ones will love the opportunity to enjoy a room just for them, but not where they have to sleep! Creating a space that is literally bursting with colour and imagination will do wonders for their interaction skills and role play and as an added perk for you, just think how much tidier the rest of the house will be when you have all the toys stored in what was the spare room!
Let's start off gently, with the most common function of a spare room; to be a guest suite. Most people will have family or friends that like to visit and being able to offer them a comfortable and relaxing place to sleep is a huge bonus that means you won't have to cut a fun evening short.
We love this room, from Leivars, especially as it has sought to take on a very romantic and vintage feel. Complete with a large, ornate bed, a feature wall and some pops of accent red, this is a room that welcomes guests into your home and promises them a deep sleep. The only problem is, you might not be able to get rid of them!
With more and more people choosing the route of self-employment, which is eminently more possible, thanks to the Internet, it could make perfect sense to turn your spare room, which is simply gathering dust and being an eyesore, into a fully functioning and productive home office.
Surely it's everybody's dream to not have to commute to work, but simply wander through to a cosy, comfortable and stylish room that is perfectly geared to their needs and tastes, to enjoy a day of fulfilling tasks? Well, if you have a spare room, you could be just a desk and a broadband connection away from living the dream!
What a treat it would be to have all your arts and crafts supplies in one place, all laid out so that you could see them in a glance and be inspired to complete a new project. Half the reason that so many of us start new things but never finish them is because we have nowhere special to really let our creativity run wild, so when it comes time to clear up, we simply bundle everything away and forget about it.
A craft area, however, would stop this and make great use of your spare room. With a large work table, room for mood boards and bags of storage for supplies and materials, we can imagine a whole host of new skills being mastered. Who knows, you may even start making your own curtains and soft furnishings!
This must be the ultimate in luxury suggestions, but if you have a spare room, the world is your oyster and the only limit is your imagination. Even smaller budgets could embrace a media room, such as this one, with a smaller screen, some simple black out blinds and a projector from the high street.
We love the idea of being able to pop some fresh corn and wander through to a cosy space to watch our favourite films and think that it would definitely be worth investing in some super comfortable chairs made for two. Just in case you fancy watching something romantic!
Isn't it sad that reading is one of those things that we never seem to make enough time for? Perhaps if you turned your spare room into a mini library, you could dedicate yourself to it more, while also having an excuse to furnish it with some amazing chairs!
Just look at this plush baby blue velvet armchair! This is the kind of furniture that really makes you create a room, just so you can justify buying it and we are utterly enamoured! We can't imagine anything nicer than curling up in the vast comfort and luxury and enjoying a few chapters of our favourite book and no, we aren't talking about Harry Potter!
If you are feeling excited about all the possibilities that your spare room offers, you might find yourself vying for control of the room.
