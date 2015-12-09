The Authentic Quaker Barn Restoration

Part of a larger complex of farm buildings, the Quaker Barns, as they are known, have been renovated and turned into two homes, but not like every other barn conversion that you may have seen previously!

The form and details of the original barn structure were emphasised in order to avoid the usual domestic language often found in such conversions. said the design team and as soon as we have this information in mind, it does become clear just how pared back and natural the exterior has remained. Where other modern conversions seek to create a perfect finish, these homes have been left fantastically authentic and rustic on the outside, while still getting the luxury treatment on the inside.

Made from local bricks and oak, the barns have also sought to bring touch of eco-awareness by making great use of recycled materials such as straw bales, fibreglass and, rather bizarrely, car window seals. Let's take a closer look at what promises to be a barn conversion unlike any other!