A cottage revisits the past

Many traditional cottages were a simple “two up, two down” design, with two functional rooms on the ground floor, and two bedrooms located above. The shape of this building is a clear giveaway that it is not designed like an old cottage, employing instead a design that is more suited to the lifestyles of the 21st century. As we enter from the backdoor of the home, we are greeted by a set of rustic, deeply stained stairs which contrast against the stark white walls and timber balustrades. As you can see, the walls of upstairs is dressed in bright white, a contrast to the textured stone of the ground floor.

