This Cornish home gets a new extension (and a garden box!)

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at the fabulous new look of a home in St Mawgan that treated itself to some new space via two means: an extension and a garden room, both of which provide striking views of the surrounding gardens/landscape. 

Building With Frames are the professionals in charge, and they went with aluminium sliding doors (for both structures) to offer not only fantastic views, but also help usher in light.

Shall we see what the end results look like?

Before the extension

Before any work was started on this project, the house enjoyed a rather traditional and cosy look – lots of potential.

However, potential and cute looks can only get you so far in terms of space!

Work in progress (the extension)

As we can see, wood, aluminium and glass all come together quite nicely to conjure up the new extension. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a beautiful (and covered) view like that looking out over a balcony/terrace and onto the lush landscape below? 

Interior designers, electricians and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The finished garden box

To add more space (albeit removed from the house), a timber-clad garden box takes up prime residence in the garden. Here, aluminium frames once again treat the finished look to a sleek and modern touch.

What would you use this garden box for? An art studio? A guest bedroom? So many possibilities!

The finished extension

Back to the main house to see what the finished extension looks like…

In a lot of cases, homeowners want their new extension to enjoy a striking look that stands apart (visually, at least) from the main building. However, for this particular project, the extension blends in quite brilliantly with the existing house, effectively hiding the fact that a new extension was added – except, of course, for the additional indoor space the inhabitants now get to enjoy!  

Sound good to you? However, before you start planning your own garden box, take a look at: What must I know before building a garden room?

What do you think of this extension and garden box?

No, Thanks