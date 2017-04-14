This Cornish home gets a new extension (and a garden box!)

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at the fabulous new look of a home in St Mawgan that treated itself to some new space via two means: an extension and a garden room, both of which provide striking views of the surrounding gardens/landscape.

Building With Frames are the professionals in charge, and they went with aluminium sliding doors (for both structures) to offer not only fantastic views, but also help usher in light.

Shall we see what the end results look like?